BENNINGTON — After a year of growing into its role as a new town board, the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB) held its first public listening session on Thursday.
And after a tentative start to the public commenting, the sort of free-flowing communication about policing topics that board members said is their goal emerged.
Only about 30 people attended the session, including residents, Select Board members and police department representatives. But myriad comments, suggestions and ideas were expressed. Comments received through the CPARB page on the town website also were read during the meeting.
“I think we all learned a lot tonight,” said CPARB member Marsh Hudson-Knapp. “There is a lot of powerful stuff happening, and if you would hear it and share it, this would help our whole town.”
GETTING ESTABLISHED
CPARB Chairwoman Kelly Carroll said it took the committee a while to really get started. However, Carroll said the board meets every third Thursday of the month at the Bennington Fire Facility, and residents can discuss concerns regarding the BPD then or communicate with the board through the town website.
In its role, the board can make recommendations concerning complaints or praise from residents about the department or individual officers. No criticism of the department or officers was voiced Thursday, but some changes were suggested to advance the group’s community policing goals. One change mentioned by several speakers would be to shift some of the police response to mental health or addiction crisis situations from officers to health care professionals.
After the meeting, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, who attended, addressed those comments. He said the department is close to adding a part-time mental health professional position with the help of United Counseling Service and funding from the state. The care professional hired would be embedded with the BPD and be available to respond with officers to police calls.
INVOLVEMENT STRESSED
Carroll noted that the CPARB meetings are recorded by CAT-TV and can be viewed on the local network’s channels, the website or YouTube.
The board was tasked by the Select Board with reaching out to include all members of the community – as well as organizations, groups, service clubs and businesses – in an on-going dialogue about policing issues, and to create opportunities for positive interactions between residents and officers. Carroll urged anyone in the community who is interested in participating to become involved.
“The next things that we’re going to be concentrating on, after taking some of the information that we got today,” she said, “is trying to do an action plan and to plan out our next year and where we want to go, and some of other community forums and the topics.”
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Initially, board members and Brian Corr, of Cambridge Consulting Services, who is working with the town to establish its policing review board, had to coax attendees to offer comments, but soon that changed. Corr said the CPARB sessions are meant to provide a safe and comfortable space for all to discuss policing issues.
Among those commenting were:
--Mary Ellen Munley, who said, “I think we are criminalizing too many things,” such as when police officers are the ones called upon to deal with an unruly students in school. She has been involved with the Bennington Cares group, which emerged in December after news reports that police were being frequently called to Bennington Elementary School to help deal with unruly students. Instead, the issues involved in those or other incidents are the responsibility of the entire community, Munley said, adding, “I hope that there is a way that, collectively, we can be really upset about it – upset as we are when there is a solar station that is going to a place that is not appropriate” and to seek solutions.
---Leslie Addison, of North Bennington, who recently retired from United Counseling Service, said she hopes a voice from the National Alliance on Mental Illness organization can be brought to the CPARB.
---Jonathan Phipps, who recently resigned as equity coordinator for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union to accept a position in Albany, N.Y., said he sees a need to attract some minority members for the CPARB, noting that at the meeting, only he and Corr were not white. Phipps also urged looking at the idea of “defunding the police,” not as taking away officers from law enforcement but as shifting tasks like dealing with people in a mental health crisis by hiring or collaborating with health care professionals and freeing up officers of the BPD – which he noted is understaffed – to focus on law enforcement.
--A long, anonymous comment submitted online and read by Carroll said in part that there is an urgent need – given drug use and violent crime in the community – to support the police, rather than raise questions about the BPD or officers, and that the CPARB “might have a negative effect on the department, despite good intentions.”
--Another comment submitted online by former Select Board member Bruce Lee Clark urged a continued focus on creating partnerships within the community and involving the BPD, in part to “break down silos” and build trust between the department and all members of the community. “In short, the BPD is not solely responsible for public safety in Bennington,” he said. The patrol officers of the department also should have the leeway and the training required to play key, front line community policing roles in public safety, Lee-Clark said.
Chief Doucette, who attended the session with Lt. Cam Grande, said afterward, “I think it is important that the community does come out and learns what CPARB is attempting to do and the fact that we are cooperating; we’re working together. It’s not like this everywhere in this country. And we’re looking forward to continuing to support CPARB and community meetings like this to learn what we can do to improve the Bennington Police Department and how we police Bennington.”
He added that police realize “there are many community groups and organizations in the Bennington area that can help the police, and there are things that we can do to help them as well.”
Kelly said during the meeting that it has been important to CPARB that the BPD and Doucette “have always been willing to come to the table” to discuss issues or policing ideas.