BENNINGTON — Terrence Killory, who was hired last year as assistant principal of Molly Stark Elementary School, will assume the top administrative post on a permanent basis on July 1.
Killory had earlier this year been named acting principal of the school during a search to fill a vacancy.
He replaces former Principal Donna Bazyk, who in March submitted her resignation, effective June 30. School officials said at the time that she would be on approved medical leave through June.
The Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment, after Killory was nominated for the post by Superintendent Jim Culkeen.
UNANIMOUS VOTE
Culkeen said there were five applicants for the principal’s job and three were interviewed by a 13-person screening committee of school system employees. Two names were submitted to the superintendent as finalists for further interviews by administrators, directors and others.
Killory was hired at the school in August 2022 as assistant principal and was named interim principal after Bazyk went on leave.
“I am very pleased with this choice, for this nomination by the superintendent,” said Christopher Murphy, chairman of the regional school board.
Murphy said that during interviews, “I was quite taken with [Killory’s] presentation. He has a clear passion for working with kids.”
The principal’s position will pay $116,340 annually.
BACKGROUND
According to his resume, Killory has a master of education degree in school leadership from the University of New Orleans; a master’s in elementary education from Salem State University in Massachusetts, and a bachelor’s degree in fine arts/painting from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston.
He has worked as a behavior interventionist at Troy School in North Troy, Vt., as an interventionist at Ecole Bilingue De La Nouvelle-Orleans in New Orleans; as a grade 6 math teacher in a middle school in Metairie, La., and as a teacher at a charter school in New Orleans, beginning his career in education in 2011.
BENN EL
Bazyk submitted her resignation from Molly Stark just weeks after Principal Elizabeth Grunberg resigned in February 2022 from Bennington Elementary School.
The school district has yet to name a replacement for Grunberg, but candidates who applied for that post are now being considered.
“We are in the interview process for the Bennington Elementary principal position,” Katie West, the supervisory union’s public information coordinator, said Thursday.