BENNINGTON — Ukraine is thousands of miles from Southern Vermont. But the plight of its people — some fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invading troops, others fleeing the country for safety, all of them in the line of fire — is not far from the hearts and minds of Bennington County residents.
From the Southshire to the Northshire, blue and gold hues are lighting up the night sky to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, at the Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion and at the Bennington County Court House in Manchester Center.
But the biggest and brightest gesture might be yet to come, as area residents and lawmakers are lobbying to light up the Bennington Battle Monument in blue and gold as tribute to the people of Ukraine and their struggle for freedom.
Former state Rep. Jim Carroll and local resident Phil Pappas have been working on the proposal, and both said state Rep. Mary Morrissey and Town Manager Stuart A. Hurd have thrown support behind the plan.
“I think it’s very safe to say Vermont wants to show solidarity with Ukraine,” Carroll said in a Facebook post. “Nothing makes more sense than to light Vermont’s tallest structure that pays tribute to the parallel struggle of the Bennington Patriots of 1777 and the struggle we see in Ukraine today.”
Whether the plan will come to fruition is uncertain, as Carroll said there are concerns about whether lighting the 306-foot, 4½-inch tall obelisk in blue and gold might run afoul of Federal Aviation Administration regulations prohibiting lighting that might distract flight operations. But Carroll and Pappas both noted that the monument has been lit up before, and without incident or complaint. All their idea would do is change the color, they said.
Carroll said Morrissey has taken the idea to Gov. Phil Scott’s office and will be promoting the idea in the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, where she’s the ranking member.
“It is so heartbreaking what we are seeing in Ukraine and some of the surrounding countries,” Morrissey said Monday evening. “The onslaught and murder of innocent people is beyond imaginable — who would have ever thought we would be witnessing this?”
For Morrissey, lighting the monument — the most prominent structure in Bennington, and the state’s most-visited historic site — “would be a great symbol of solidarity and support. And I hope it would also mean hope for the people of Ukraine.”
Pappas said the idea came to him when he saw how bridges and towers across the world have been bathed in the blue and gold colors of the Ukrainian flag since Russian troops, acting under orders from Putin, invaded on Feb. 24.
Seeing those tributes on other landmarks, Pappas said he asked himself a question: “Why aren’t we doing that with ours?”
“Our monument pays tribute to exactly what Ukraine is going through: A citizen army taking up arms against an invading army, a superior foe,” Pappas said. “The monument pays tribute to that struggle.”
According to Pappas, FAA regulations govern structures over 200 feet high. Those regulations prohibit strobe lighting — which is not what Pappas and other proponents have in mind. They also require that the obstruction lighting — namely, the red warning light on top of the monument — remains in place.
Pappas made a few renderings of what it could look like with photo editing software. “And gosh, in 24 hours, I’ve never gotten this amount of shares with anything,” he said of the social media response. “It’s really a no-brainer, if you ask me.”
The Bennington Battle Monument, dedicated in 1891 by President Benjamin Harrison, is the responsibility of Laura Trieschmann, the historic preservation officer for the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.
As Trieschmann explained, there are a great many considerations to take into account — not only with how it would be lit and whether that passes muster with the FAA and nearby William Morse Airport, but with how future lighting decisions would be made, and what the effect on the surrounding Old Bennington neighborhood would be.
“We’re really digging in to investigate now if it is feasible, what it would cost and how to set criteria,” Trieschmann said. “We need to make sure we do this right.”
She explained the problems start with the monument itself.
Past experience shows that the monument’s blue-gray limestone absorbs some colors of light rather than reflecting it, she said. But the brighter lights needed to overcome that problem would have to be positioned so they didn’t interfere with planes taking off or landing at Morse Airport, or obscure the red beacon at its peak.
“Every step forward, we realize we have another step sideways,” Trieschmann said.
The front porch of the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion has been lit in blue and gold since March 1. “The colors will shine each night in support of Ukraine until the conflict ends,” Executive Director Chris Oldham said.
In Manchester, the bell tower of the historic Bennington County Court House has been glowing blue and gold, as well.
When the town of Manchester took possession of the historic courthouse several years ago, the town installed an updated lighting system that could illuminate the belfry of the historic building in hues suitable for multiple occasions — such as red, white and blue for the Fourth of July, or green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Town Manager John O’Keefe said Select Board member Laurie Kunz and resident Victoria Silsby both requested that the town choose blue and gold to honor the people of Ukraine and their struggle.
Monday, O’Keefe had to go into the bell tower — a long climb through the ancient timbers of the courthouse attic — to replace a part so that the lights work properly.
”It’s not a great job,” O’Keefe said of the climb, “but when you think of the suffering the people are experiencing in Ukraine, my problems aren’t so bad.”