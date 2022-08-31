RUTLAND — A Charlestown, N.H., man was ordered held without bail for violating his conditions of probation by burglarizing a home in Rockingham on Tuesday.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, troopers responded to Brockway Road for a report of a burglary in progress at just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The report came from the homeowner who was watching “an unknown male” in her home via her security cameras, Vermont State Trooper Eric Acevedo wrote in an affidavit submitted to the court.
Upon arrival, Acevedo took the keys out of the ignition of a car sitting in the homeowner’s driveway “to deter the male from driving away from the scene.”
“[S]econds later, I observed a black male wearing a white T-shirt, dark sweatpants and white gloves come around from the back of the residence. At the time he was carrying a picnic basket in his right hand and a shotgun in his left hand,” wrote the trooper. “I drew my department sidearm and ordered the male to get on the ground. He complied with my orders.”
The man, later identified as Jabbar Chandler, 41, was carrying in the picnic basket assorted jewelry, coins, ammunition, pocket knives, two BB guns and another handgun.
Chandler told troopers he was familiar with the now-deceased son of the homeowner and also attempted to implicate another man in the burglary. It is unknown at this time if the other man is being investigated.
Acevedo wrote that Chandler’s criminal record indicates he is a member of the “Bloods” street gang and should be approached with caution.
During a hearing Wednesday in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division, Judge David Fenster ordered Chandler held without bail for violating probation for a Vermont burglary conviction in 2014 and placed a $100,000 bond for the burglary charge.
Prior to the judge’s decision, Chandler’s attorney, Joseph Strain, asked that bail be offered because his client has significant ties to the region.
“His wife lives here, his children live here,” said Strain. “And I know that there are some significant events in his life that occurred that he has difficulty coping with. I know that he was the victim of a violent felony, and that he has significant PTSD as a result. ... He has some very significant personal history that has caused some of the issues with probation and parole.”
Strain added that Chandler has worked in the past to better himself.
“I believe he will do so again. We would ask the court to exercise its discretion to set monetary bail in order to allow him to face these charges while in the community.”
However, Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein noted Chandler was charged as a habitual offender in 2014 for the burglary, with six prior felony convictions out of Essex County, N.J., which included burglaries in 2002, 2003 and 2011, possession of controlled drugs on school property in 2003 and 2008, and receiving stolen property in 2013.
“He’s committed and is on probation for burglary, occupied dwelling, and this case involves burglary, occupied dwelling, where he was stealing guns,” said Gartenstein, who noted Chandler received a sentence for the 2014 conviction of 10 to 20 years, all suspended except for seven years.
“Not only that, he’s got two other violations of probation that were adjudicated while he was incarcerated in Mississippi,” he said.
Gartenstein also noted that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont has indicated it plans to also file federal charges against Chandler.
As a convicted felon, Chandler is prohibited from carrying firearms.
“It seems like a reasonable possibility that defendant will be in federal custody in only a limited matter of time,” said Gartenstein.
Chandler has been charged with burglary, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to jail for 10 to 20 years.