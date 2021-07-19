RUPERT — Documenting the biodiversity of Merck Forest and Farmland’s 3,167-acre property isn’t just a job for experts.
The nonprofit is again inviting naturalists of all ages and experience levels to its property for a third annual BioBlitz — slated for July 24 and 25 from dawn to dusk — during which time participants are encouraged to document sightings of various living things using the iNaturalist platform.
The platform allows users to upload photographs of their finds, which other users can view and help to identify.
As of Monday afternoon, iNaturalist users have identified 866 different species at Merck Forest, according to its page on the social network. The Rupert nonprofit hopes to break the 1,000-species mark over the weekend.
Tim Duclos, an ecologist and conservation manager for Merck Forest, said observations of what exists on the property today are important for the historical record, especially amid a changing climate, and can inform plans for future research or management projects.
The Vermont Atlas of Life, a statewide biodiversity project, also uses iNaturalist, so participants’ observations will contribute to projects with broader geographic areas as well.
People interested in participating in BioBlitz can create an iNaturalist account at iNaturalist.org, then find the group’s BioBlitz 2021 page and click “Join.” Participants should also register for the event through Merck Forest’s website, merckforest.org, where they must also download a liability waiver to complete.
BioBlitz participants may traverse the Merck Forest property at their own pace or participate in an array of expert-led experiences — topics include mushrooms, botany and butterflies — planned for the weekend.
In addition to helping to shed light on the biodiversity of the Merck Forest property, the BioBlitz event also serves as a way to engage the public, Duclos said.
“As an ecologist, I could work my life away trying to advance conservation on my own or with colleagues,” but if most people don’t appreciate the natural world that they’re working to preserve, “my efforts are diminished,” Duclos said.
Liz Ruffa, advancement director for Merck Forest, said BioBlitz represents “just a slam dunk of a mission-ready program” given the organization’s goal of inspiring “curiosity, love and responsibility for natural and working lands.”
Participants don’t themselves need to identify what they find and photograph, Duclos emphasized. The iNaturalist community, which includes experts in various fields, can take care of that.
During last year’s BioBlitz, participants logged observations of plants, insects, birds, amphibians, mammals, fungi, arachnids, reptiles, mollusks and fish, according to a news release.
The top five most observed species to date at Merck Forest, according to its iNaturalist page, in descending order, are the green frog, garlic mustard, the eastern newt, the spotted salamander and the striped maple.
More information about visiting Merck Forest and Farmland Center is available on its website, merckforest.org.