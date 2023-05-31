MONTPELIER — Gambling on sports will likely be legal in the Green Mountain State within a few weeks.
Bill H.127 was originally passed by the House in March, and by the Senate prior to ending the most recent session in mid-May. The bill, which takes effect once signed by Gov. Phil Scott, will make Vermont the 38th state with legalized sports wagering. It is expected to be on the governor’s desk within the next week or two, according to his press secretary, Jason Maulucci.
“The Governor continues to believe that Vermont should join the vast majority of states and legalize sports betting,” Maulucci told the Banner via email. “We know that Vermonters are already participating in the market, and without bringing it above board, there is very little consumer protection in place.”
Per AmericanGaming.org‘s most recent figures on May 19, 33 states (and Washington D.C.) have legal sports betting operations, with another four states having passed legislation without propping up necessary infrastructure, such as the aforementioned consumer protections.
Previous iterations of sports wagering bills have been introduced in past years, but lost steam well before this stage.
“The Governor has proposed legalization for more than three years, and is grateful the Legislature has finally acted,” added Maulucci.
The bill empowers the Department of Liquor and Lottery to license and monitor up to six sports betting operators in the state for mobile wagering apps – no brick and mortar sportsbooks – and includes requirements for those operators to put safeguards in place to prevent problem gambling, such as prohibiting users from having more than one account, and allowing users to set pre-established limits on their own usage or spending.
A significant portion of the bill is also dedicated to appropriate marketing within the state, particularly not advertising to people under 21 years of age, or depicting anyone under 21 (unless that person is a college athlete participating in a game that could be wagered on).
The main sponsor of the bill, Rep. Matthew Birong, D, Addison-3, could not be reached by press time to clarify if the vision was for sports wagering advertising to be subject to similar scrutiny as the cannabis industry’s, which must clear all ads and social media posts through the Cannabis Control Board.
Birong has previously likened the push for legalized sports wagering to that of retail cannabis, seeing the need to eliminate the demand for a black market in both industries and protect Vermonters.
The fee for a license to operate sports wagering apps is to be $550,000 for those selected through the Department of Liquor and Lottery’s competitive bidding process. Fees and revenue such as this will be deposited to the Sports Wagering Enterprise Fund. From this fund, the Vermont Department of Mental Health will be allocated $250,000 to establish infrastructure and practices to prevent problem gambling.
The sports books, Department of Liquor and Lottery and Department of Mental Health are all expected to report to the General Assembly on problem gambling and implementation of programs on or before January 15, 2024.