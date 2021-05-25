MONTPELIER — A bill that is expected to advance how Vermont’s criminal justice system deals with the accused who have mental health issues is now awaiting the governor’s signature.
S.3, “an act relating to competency to stand trial and insanity as a defense,” cleared the General Assembly last week following a unanimous voice vote in the Senate.
“I want to remind the Senate that this is an extremely important bill, dealing with what happens when someone who commits a fairly serious crime is found not competent to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity,” Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, the bill’s co-sponsor, told fellow senators before the chamber approved the House’s proposed amendments in a remote session Friday. “I think this is one of the more important bills you’ll deal with.”
A major component of the bill is that prosecutors would be notified when there’s a change in custody status of a person found incompetent to stand trial or found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to the Department of Mental Health.
At least 10 days before a person is moved to a less secure facility or released into the community, the mental health department is required to notify the prosecutor in the case. This would either be the county state’s attorney’s office or Vermont Attorney General’s office, who should then inform the case victims.
Right now, the notification goes out only under certain circumstances if the defendant is to be released within 90 days of the court’s hospitalization order.
“S.3 addresses some of the immediate concerns for individuals at the intersection of mental health and criminal justice,” Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage said in an email after the House passed the bill on May 14, on a unanimous 143-0 vote.
Marthage earlier testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that prosecutors are left in the dark about the treatment progress of an accused person once they come under the mental health department’s wing.
Under a new mechanism in S.3, the notification would also be triggered if the committed person escapes from the custody of the mental health department.
Another provision sought by prosecutors is their being allowed to ask the court for another mental competency evaluation if the first finds the defendant not competent to stand trial. Prosecutors currently don’t have the option to seek another competency evaluation.
The bill also creates the Forensic Care Working Group, whose tasks would include assessing existing gaps in the state’s mental health and criminal justice systems. It is also asked to highlight opportunities where Vermont can improve public safety and address the treatment needs of people found incompetent to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity.
The group’s responsibilities would also include evaluating whether the state needs to set up a forensic treatment facility, which would handle patients involved in criminal matters. And it would look at models for forensic treatment in other states, such as inpatient treatment and community-based treatment.
The attorney general’s office, in a statement, said S.3 will strengthen the state’s public health and public safety structures by improving communication between its mental health and criminal justice systems.
The office said it is looking forward to working with the Forensic Care Working Group “on creating safe, treatment-oriented mental health options that will serve our communities and the needs of the most vulnerable among us.”
Marthage also emphasized the importance of the Working Group’s tasks. “It is also my hope that the committee will highlight the dearth of mental health resources in our rural communities,” she said. “It’s a tall order but S.3 is a good start.”
Kelly Carroll, a Bennington resident, also advocated for the bill after her 26-year-old daughter, Emily Hamman, was killed in downtown Bennington this January. The Pownal man charged with first-degree murder in Hamman’s death has reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Carroll has been worried that her daughter’s accused attacker, Darren Pronto, would evade justice if the current gaps in the system are not plugged.
“I am hopeful that S.3 will allow the state’s attorney’s office the ability to request a court-ordered evaluation of Pronto’s competency,” she said. “There is no statute of limitations on murder, so if Pronto’s competency does get restored, he will be held accountable for Emily’s murder.”