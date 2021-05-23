MANCHESTER - Battenkill Bicycles held a bike swap over the weekend. Interested cyclists brought their old bikes to sell while others looked for a new ride as summer nears.
Employees of Battenkill Bicycles, including owner Barrack Evans, spent Saturday on the lawn in front of the store pricing all sorts of bicycles brought in by the public: from children's bikes, to mountain bikes and fat tires, there was a variety of rides to choose from. A line stretched down the Bonnet Street sidewalk in front of the store as soon as the shop opened Saturday morning.
The bicycle industry saw a boom in business when the pandemic began, as many Americans found themselves with more free time. The interest spike coupled with manufacturers shutting down has caused inventory problems that places like Battenkill still face today.
“Interest remains high, sales remain strong (but) supply is down,” Evans said. “We were benefits of great demand last year. Slowly, supply went down.”
Evans said he doesn’t believe the bike industry is alone in facing inventory shortages.
“I think that bears out in many walks of life,” he said.
The Battenkill bike swap has been running for over 20 years. Buyers and sellers are encouraged to make a donation to the Manchester Community Food Cupboard upon their purchase. The cupboard serves more than 20 local communities, and has been a part of the swap for years.
As of Saturday afternoon, bike swap participants had raised roughly $900 in donations to the cupboard. One bike swapper wrote a $150 check before even finalizing a sale.
Peter Drasher was one of a few Cupboard members taking shifts asking for donations on Saturday.
“It’s a significant amount of money that comes in through this event,” Drasher said. “I think if you listened to the news for five minutes last year you've heard there's a food crisis in America, in every community.”
The bike swap concluded Sunday at 4 p.m.