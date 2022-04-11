MANCHESTER — A 31-year-old Danby man is facing charges after throwing hands and a Big Mac at the local McDonald's.
Jonathan Mackey was arraigned on March 28, for driving under the influence, and Monday, for disorderly conduct in Bennington Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to court documents, Mackey was "hostile" when he entered the McDonald's March 9, and following a verbal argument in the restaurant, threw his Big Mac against the counter, punched the wall, said he wanted to go to jail and punched two doors while leaving the building to get in his car. While this was happening, police were called.
As Mackey drove off, Officer Ronald Taylor arrived, and recognized the vehicle from a description provided in the call. The officer then turned on his blue lights and turned around to follow Mackey’s car.
Mackey pulled into another parking lot and Taylor approached the vehicle. On approach, Taylor saw beer cans on the floor of the passenger’s side of the car and an open beer can in the cupholder. Mackey had watery and bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Taylor said Mackey admitted to drinking and said he knew why he was being pulled over.
“I asked the male if he thought he should be driving, which he admitted to me that he did not think so,” said Taylor. A field sobriety test and breathalyzer were administered. His blood alcohol content was found to be .102 percent.
Mackey waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to throwing the Big Mac and punching the wall at the restaurant. The McDonald’s manager, in a statement, requested that Mackey never be allowed on the McDonald’s property again.
After Mackey was processed by the Manchester Police Department, he was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.