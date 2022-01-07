BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls man out for a hike on some of the trails off Griswold Drive had to be revived and rescued by emergency responders Thursday.
Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis said Friday that the man was revived by Golden Cross Ambulance paramedics, then brought to safety by the Bellows Falls police and fire departments and Westminster Fire and Rescue. The man, whose name McGinnis said he didn’t know, was taken to Springfield Hospital by Golden Cross.
McGinnis said the man was about a mile into the woods from Griswold Drive around noontime when he experienced what the chief said was a “medical event.” He said the man was originally described as not conscious but breathing.
Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said the man was from Bellows Falls, and believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s.
His friend who was with him grabbed his cell phone and called 911, McGinnis said, and stayed with him until rescuers arrived. “It took a while to find him,” Bemis said. The heavily wooded area, which overlooks the village of Bellows Falls, includes hiking and mountain biking trails.
The problem, McGinnis said, was that rescuers didn’t know which trail he was on, so McGinnis said he and a Bellows Falls police officer took one trail and Golden Cross ambulance personnel took the other trail, and with about 10 minutes of steady walking, the ambulance crew found him.
The ambulance crew was able to bring him back to consciousness, McGinnis said. The man had an underlying medical condition, he said, but he said he didn’t know what caused the man to lose consciousness while out on the trail.
He said the trail was relatively free of snow and ice Thursday. It took rescuers about an hour to get the man out of the woods. McGinnis said about 10 people, including firefighters and police, were involved in the rescue.
Westminster Fire and Rescue had been called in to help, he said, and brought its UTV and other off-road equipment.
The UTV couldn’t reach the man on the narrow and steep trail, so the rescuers revved up their chainsaws and started cutting a new trail by removing fallen trees.
“It was a lengthy process,” McGinnis said. “We had to cut our way in there.” He said three people used chainsaws to open a new path.
McGinnis said the incident was the perfect example of the effectiveness of the mutual aid system. Westminster has woods rescue equipment, such as the UTV, that Bellows Falls, doesn’t, he said.
“This is a perfect example why we don’t need duplicate equipment,” he said. “We don’t have the need for off-road equipment and it worked out perfect. It was a great example of how mutual aid works.”