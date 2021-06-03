BENNINGTON — Bennington’s free, second-hand fashion store for teens is ready for summer. Threads, located at the second floor of 439 Main St., reopened in March after being shut for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The store’s two teen managers have sorted through their stocks to replace winter items with warm weather offerings.
“They worked very hard to get that inventory put away and get all the spring/summer wear ready to go for our shoppers,” said Kimberly Phillips-Roderigue, adult programs manager at the Center for Restorative Justice, which runs the store.
The stuff that Threads carries includes clothes, shoes, fashion jewelry, scarves and tote bags. Phillips-Roderigue emphasized that the store is stocked with new or almost new brand-name items, in a range of styles and clothing sizes.
The store opened last year in response to a need that CRJ saw for years among local teens. Because of financial difficulties, some students apparently couldn’t afford to buy new clothes — which led a number to skip school, get bullied or not have anything appropriate to wear for a job interview.
“That simple gesture of giving clothing for free can set someone off in a positive direction,” CRJ Executive Director Leitha Cipriano said ahead of the store’s opening in February 2020.
The following month, Threads closed to the public for 12 months due to the pandemic, but said it tried to meet needs where they were acute. Phillips-Roderigue said the store opened “on an extremely limited basis” over the winter: two days a week, by appointment only and under pandemic protocols to help teens who reached out or who were referred by other nonprofit organizations.
On some occasions, she said, CRJ staff filled backpacks with hand-picked items for young people who couldn’t go to the store but needed seasonally appropriate clothes and shoes.
Threads is now back to its original operating schedule: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Shoppers can take up to five items a week, but they can return the following week if they need more.
CRJ underscored that the store is for the entire community, not just people who are connected to its other programs.