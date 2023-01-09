BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board spent the weekend taking a first deep dive into the fiscal 2024 budget for the town. The board heard lots of requests for money; the real question is if the increases will be delivered.
“The overall increase in all budgets is 8.3 percent,” said Town Manager Stuart Hurd. The town manager helped cut close to half a million dollars out of all the spending proposal to create a “fair and just budget.”
The meeting, run by board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, had a few common themes as the increases were discussed. Inflation has caused the cost of health care, insurance and gas to rise, and each group that presented budget requests to the panel felt the pressure.
HIGHWAY FUND
R.J. Joly, the town’s Public Works director, and Assistant Director Larry Gates asked for an 11.93 percent increase in the town’s highway fund. The highway fund’s budget is $4,336,020 for 2023, and they are asking for $4,853,340 for 2024 — an increase of $517,320.
Hurd said the highway budget has been “dramatically impacted by inflation.” What used to cost the town to maintain 10 miles of road would now only cover about 2.2 miles of road. He also mentioned that health care and insurance costs for employees have risen.
“If you’re looking to do projects here, you’re going to have to spend some money this year,” Hurd told the Board.
Joly said that the budget for road projects is only enough to “keep the lights on.” The price of fuel has doubled in the past year, and since the budget is created a year before it goes into effect, it’s difficult to say what will happen to gas prices over the next year.
The budget does not include any new equipment. Two big purchases proposed are a dump truck and a pickup truck. Board member Bruce Lee-Clark asked why the trucks were necessary. Joly said that they are not adding to their fleet, but rather “we’re replacing what we have.” There comes a point where the older trucks at the end of their lifespan cost the town more than buying a replacement.
“Times are definitely tough right now,” said Joly.
The budget allocates about $650,000 for sidewalk and street projects. Board member Jim Carroll asked if the projects were “absolutely necessary,” or if that part of the budget could be cut.
Joly said some of the projects could be downgraded to patchwork, but it will cost the town more money in the long run. Hurd agreed with Joly and said he would not recommend pulling the project budget, because “we did that for years back in the day. We deferred maintenance,” and it ended with massive rebuilds for the town.
There also will be the addition of a fleet manager position. That town worker will be in charge of keeping track and servicing the town’s vehicles — including Bennington Police, and village and grounds vehicles.
Vehicles will be inspected in-house, and the town will be able to buy parts at a wholesale price. Joly said the estimated savings for the town with the addition of this new position will be about $150,000.
BENNINGTON FREE LIBRARY
Lynne Fonteneau McCann, the director of the Bennington Free Library, proposed an increase of about $14,000 — taking the budget from $498,000 to $512,940.
Structural updates, like an addition of a children and family bathroom, are planned as are capital improvements; replacing the porch on Union Street and upgrading the heating system are also priorities.
For a lot of the projects planned at the library, McCann is focused on bringing in additional grant funding to supplement the library’s annual budget. She said the library will “leverage what we have” to find any and all available funding.
McCann said the budget shows an increased appropriation request for the first time in three years, “largely driven by the cost of living increase.” About 40 percent of her staff is paid minimum wage, so when cost of living goes up, the budget must follow.
She wants to bring salaries and wages up to par, “because we’re so far behind the other libraries in the state,” she said.
Jenkins said she wants the library to retain good staff that are compensated properly, but the board also doesn’t want to raise the budget. “So, we’ll see where that takes us,” she said.
JOHN G. MCCULLOUGH FREE LIBRARY
North Bennington Library Director Jennie Rozycki said that library is not asking for an increase this year. Last year, the library received $42,500, and that is what it will be requesting again. This library also will be looking into grant funding for projects, including an addition of an elevator to ensure the second floor is accessible.
McCullough Free Library also would like to see its employees paid more. Rozycki said a qualified children’s librarian should have an applicable master’s degree or have the Vermont Public Library certification. She said it’s hard to “attract and retain high quality staff members” at the library’s current rate.
LAKE PARAN ASSOCIATION
Lake Paran Recreation asked the board to fund the lake’s $2,700 request, which covers general operation costs. This is the same amount that has been given to the lake for the past several years.
GENERAL FUND
“Not a lot in the general fund,” said Hurd.
Without including the Police and Fire department budgets, which the board will review at a separate time, Hurd said the general fund budget is “relatively stable.” The YMCA keeps the recreation budget close to level, helping the entire general budget.
The main change in the general fund is because of the increase in health care and insurance.
If residents look at the budget, they’ll see a lot of zeros next to the Benn Hi project. That is because the project is ARPA- and grant-funded, and not part of the town’s general fund.
There also will be a new information technology position added to the town’s payroll. Hurd said the IT position is essential to the town, because Bennington is “a $21 million business.” There is currently no IT position, and other town employees are spending their time on IT, instead of focusing on the position they were hired for.
There is an increase of more than $700,000 in the general fund, but that will be discussed when the Police and Fire departments are on the agenda at a later meeting.