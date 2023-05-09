BENNINGTON — Loans from the town’s small business revolving loan program will be approved in the future by the Select Board in open session.
The revision follows an open meeting law complaint received last month about the previous policy.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd, Select Board members and Community Development Program Director Shannon Barsotti had said during meetings earlier this year that the traditional practice was to defer to town staff on loan application decisions and to discuss the applications only in executive session.
After resident Nancy White asked in 2022 about the approval process for a $200,000 loan to the nonprofit Bennington Community Market, town officials said the current procedure had been in place for a number of years. While the board did not vote on applications or announce them in public session, they said, the information was available through the community development office.
White said she had read about the loan approval and wondered when it was discussed publicly.
COMPLAINT FILED
Another resident, Ned Perkins, also has questioned the process, and in early April he filed a formal complaint under the state’s Open Meeting Law.
On Monday, the Select Board announced and unanimously approved a new loan policy, which includes that all loan applications “shall require the approval of the town of Bennington Select Board,” following a review in executive session to protect proprietary information provided by the business applicants.
The board also subsequently voted to approve all past loans approved under the former policy.
Perkins had said he supports the small business economic development goals of the loan program, which was established in the 1970s using federal Community Development Block Grant funding the town had received and is replenished as loans are repaid.
However, Perkins contended in his complaint that the board violated the state meeting law “by failing to give proper notice of the true nature of deliberations to be held in executive session, by taking actions in executive session putting ... the public’s funds at risk, and then failing to hold a vote in open meeting and failing to record said vote in its minutes ... .”
In his letter alleging a violation, Perkins challenged the loan approval process, saying, “It is alleged that the Bennington Select Board acted as the de-facto deliberative body that approved these loans in executive session, but failed to give proper notice of the deliberations or to hold a vote in open session.”
Hurd responded at the time, saying, “Loans approved are reported in the monthly community development director’s report; highlighted during the annual [town] meeting if truly significant; and available to the public once the loan is closed.”
POLICY CHANGE
On Monday, the town manager said the prior loan policy for the town program evolved over the years with the board stepping back from the loan approval process and either accepting or rejecting the recommendations of town staff in granting loans.
However, after the complaint from Perkins, Hurd said officials met with town counsel Merrill Bent and it was agreed that “the Select Board should actually be taking a position [on loan approvals] in open session.”
PROGRAM HISTORY
Barsotti also gave a presentation on the history and details of the loan program, which was set up in the 1970s.
She said a total of $1,175,557 is currently loaned out, and the program has some $574,692 available for business loans.
The default rate is 7 percent, involving $84,000, she said, which Hurd and board members described as comparatively low concerning small business financing, which often involves more risk than loaning to a larger established business. Some of the default amount in the fund was loaned to businesses that have since failed and closed.
“We have been very, very careful” in evaluating applications, Barsotti said.
She said there has been a focus, at least in recent years, on small businesses primarily in the downtown area, but loans are available for businesses in North Bennington and Old Bennington as well.
In addition to small business loans, the revolving loan fund has money available to landlords or property owners who want to rehabilitate or upgrade their properties. The loans are generally smaller, up to $25,000, and do not require assessment of a business plan.
The staff and town counsel also reviewed policies for the housing improvement loans, and the board approved those Monday as well.
Hurd as manager approves the housing loans based on a set of income and other program criteria.
“It is very straightforward,” he said, unlike the process for approving business loans.