BENNINGTON — Bennington’s Project Independence, a nonprofit agency that provides social services and transportation for adults facing aging and disability challenges, lost half of its transportation vans to an overnight theft of catalytic converters on Monday night at its Harwood Hill Road site.
“Our driver came in early Tuesday morning to do a pre-check on our vans, turned the engine over, and some horrible sounds came out,” said Linda Wichlac, executive director at Project Independence. “When he checked under the van, he saw that the catalytic converter was cut out. It’s a big loss for us. We all wanted to cry.”
The driver looked under another van and saw the same thing: Two of the four transportation vans were missing their catalytic converters.
“Both vans at the ends of the row were vandalized, our 2012 and 2021. We guess they couldn’t get to the two middle ones, or we might be looking at having no transport vans at all,” Wichlac said.”
Project Independence had the two vans towed away. A local shop confirmed that the converters were ripped out from under the vans, causing further damage. Just one part for one van, when it becomes available, will cost over $3,000, not including the labor for installation or the further repair of the collateral damage created during the theft. That could include possible CO2 sensors either missing or damaged.
“Insurance might help some, but as of right now, we’re not sure if any of the cost will be covered,” Wichlac said. “Either way, we’re told it will be at least a month to repair the first one. It’s devastating.”
Project Independence provides nursing and wellness services with social and personal enrichment programs in an adult day center setting for older people and younger adults with disabling conditions in Bennington County. It offers a wide range of activities to meet a variety of special needs, interests and abilities, including caregiver support, health services, nutritional support, social work, opportunities to socialize, family support for caregivers and transportation.
“Not only transportation to and from the facility, but transportation for everyday needs, such as shopping, wellness and medical visits. Whatever makes them feel comfortable. We even do trips and outings to get them out to enjoy our community. It’s a lifeline for many people,” Wichlac said.
Dave Woodcock, 75, has been using the services of Project Independence for the past five years. He feels angry about what happened.
“I live by myself. I’m all alone. I’ve had many medical problems over the last three or four months. I’ve been in a nursing home, the hospital, and last week I had surgery. If it weren’t for these vans, I’d be sitting home doing nothing, unable to get to the doctors or even Walmart for food. These people that did this are just creeps. They need to bring our stuff back.”
Wichlac echoed that thought.
“Our people depend on these vehicles,” she said. “We go to individual houses to pick them up in the mornings and return them in the afternoons, so they can access our services. It’s not just picking them up. Some of our drivers help if someone needs help putting on their coat or getting their medication, making sure the cat doesn’t run out, all of that. Anything they or their families need to feel safe.”
Wichlac is now adjusting the schedule, trying to fit people in as best she can under the circumstances.
“Unfortunately, one of our vans was already scheduled to undergo major service on the compressor for the air-conditioning. We’re hoping it doesn’t get too hot again.”
The four vans serve about 30 individuals a day, and so far, they haven’t had to turn anyone away for services, but their census is low.
“We don’t want people to lose service,” Wichlac said, “but that’s entirely possible. We’ve been building up our census since COVID. This is bad timing for us. We’re not going to get these vans back in any quick timeframe. One might be done in a week, but the other we might not get back for over a month.”
Wichlac worries about thieves coming back to take the remaining converters.
“We pray that no one comes and takes the two remaining catalytic converters. That would be a real blow that would affect most everyone. Apparently, this kind of thing is rampant in the area, so we’ve decided on adding some video cameras and additional lighting in the parking lot. We’re shouldering the additional expense of installing welded cages underneath the vans, which insurance will most definitely not cover.”
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette acknowledged that this is an ongoing issue in the community but feels that they will eventually catch the individual or individuals involved.
“Some evidence was left at the crime scene, some personal property which has been collected,” Doucette said, “but there have been no arrests as of now. Some of our car dealerships and private businesses have lost catalytic converters. The Bennington Police Department is actively investigating these thefts. We believe these might be two different types of thieves. The ones stolen from the dealerships have been clean and quick cuts. We believe that’s an organized group. This one at Project Independence wasn’t clean. Someone ripped it out. We believe this might be an individual or a couple of individuals.”
“These things are valuable,” Doucette said of the converters. “We need to find out where these thieves are bringing these parts. There are only so many scrapyards in our area. You would think if someone brought a whole bunch of these things in to sell, the scrapyard would notify law enforcement. We are looking for the public’s help on this. If you see something or have footage of people creeping around a vehicle, call the Police Department to let us know.”
When asked what effects this theft can have on an isolated individual in our community, someone who might live alone and who doesn’t have access to other social connections, getting that call telling them that Project Independence might not be able to pick them up, Wichlac didn’t hesitate in her response.
“This can be a devastating blow. Isolation is one of the underrated mental and physical health issues that we face. Loneliness increases the rate of mortality by about 14 percent. We are just about coming out of COVID, and so many people have already had to deal with isolation and loss of services. To have us potentially unavailable to them, even for a short period, has a devastating effect on mental health, depression, physical health, anxiety, worry about access to medications and food insecurity. Hopefully, we can piece things together, so that doesn’t happen. When people are alone, it can be terrifying and have a ripple effect.”
Most of Project Independence’s funding comes from Medicaid and Veterans Affairs, but a substantial portion comes from direct donations from the public.
“Donations to Bennington Project Independence’s van fund are very welcome if you can help,” Wichlac said. “We’ve had people already reach out to offer help. This program means a lot to many families in the community.”
Donations can be made online at bpiads.org.
People can also send a check directly to Bennington Project Independence, 614 Harwood Hill Road, Bennington, VT 05201, or call 802-442-8136.