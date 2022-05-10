BENNINGTON — The Goodwill Store on North Street is undergoing an expansion that will include space for a career-focused program to assist job seekers.
Store manager Karen Harrington said the renovation project, which will expand the store’s space by about 1,500 square feet, is focused on the production, or processing, area. That section is located at the rear of the building at 215 North St., which also houses a Trustco Bank.
She said the processing section is where donated items come into the store and are assessed for worthiness and other factors. The second-hand goods and clothing business has been strong, Harrington said, and the store will soon have more room to process new donations.
In addition, space is being created for a Goodwill Mission Services office — a first for the Bennington store.
She said those services are offered at some of Goodwill’s five other locations, which include stores in Pittsfield and Great Barrington in Berkshire County, Mass., and in Rutland. The headquarters is located on Tyler Street in Pittsfield.
Career services to be offered include assistance in how to prepare a resume, job interview skills and learning how to prepare and dress for meetings with potential employers.
The renovation work is being done by The Carpenter Group of Bennington. Owner Bruce Carpenter said he expects the project will be completed by July.