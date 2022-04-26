BENNINGTON — Trailfest is coming -- and for 2022, it will move from the virtual to the real.
The town’s Appalachian Trail Community team said Bennington’s first trail celebration event -- called Trailfest -- will be marked July 30 at the Recreation Center and at businesses and other locations in the downtown.
As a designated A.T. Trail Community, a status achieved during a virtual ceremony in June 2021, the town agreed to hold annual community events that promote hiking, the interstate hiking trail, and generally an appreciation of nature and the environment.
The A.T. designation also is expected to benefit local businesses and the town by focusing more national and even international attention on Bennington as a tourist destination for those seeking outdoors recreation.
FESTIVAL PLANNED
Michael Wajda, Ken Milman and Jonah Spivak, members of the local group that spearheaded the town’s 2020 application to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for the designation, spoke during the Select Board meeting Monday about plans for Trailfest.
Wajda said their initial intent was to “put this on your radar,” adding that group members will return in June with an update on the festival as planning details are finalized.
The afternoon festival is expected to include food, beer, music and games at the Rec Center grounds off Gage Street; hiking skills demonstrations; participation by local businesses, the U.S. Forest Service station in Manchester, the Green Mountain Club, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife; transportation for thru-hikers to and from the A.T. trailhead off Route 9; as well as the unveiling of the town’s Appalachian Trial Community banner.
Overnight accommodations will be offered to thru-hikers that night in the Rec Center, and information on other accommodations for hikers in Bennington will be provided.
The local group previously unveiled two metal Appalachian Trail Community signs at entrances to town, which promote the town’s designation, and two more signs will be placed.
The group members told the Select Board that nine local businesses have thus far become supporters of the group’s efforts and more are expected. Support can be in the form of services for the festival and hikers.
Interested business owners should contact Spivak, the town’s communications coordinator, at jspivak@benningtonvt.org.
OVERALL GOALS
According to the group, the prime goal of the first festival is to host “a celebratory event that serves as an outreach event to provide information and educational opportunities to the greater Bennington community about what the A.T. Community Designation is, what the Appalachian Trail (and Long Trail) are, why they are important, and how they can get involved.”
Last June Bennington became the 49th designated community along the 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, which passes through 14 states from Georgia to Maine. The AT includes 150 miles in Vermont.
The other designated communities in Vermont are Manchester and Norwich. There are four others in nearby Berkshire County, Mass.
In the Bennington area, the A.T. follows the same path as Vermont’s Long Trail, which is maintained by the Green Mountain Club.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, based in West Virginia, oversees the trail community program and acts as a steward for the trail.
According to the conservancy, there are more than three million visitors annually to the trail – a unit of the National Park System. Information about designated communities appears in hiking and outdoor recreation newsletters or websites and in news media articles around the country and internationally.