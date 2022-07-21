BENNINGTON — The flyers and brochures are ready, and Bennington is gearing up for its first live Trailfest event as a designated Appalachian Trail Community.
The annual community event to celebrate and promote the trail and hiking was held online last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year’s event will be July 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Recreation Center on Gage Street and other sites in the downtown.
According to the brochure, there will be music by Greg Van Houten and Cindy Baxter, an A.T. Trivia Contest, a Thru Hiker Trail Talk with a guest speaker from the Green Mountain Trail Club, and information provided about local pubs and restaurants and entertainment venues.
Transportation for current hikers to the event will be offered from the trail access site on Route 9 in Woodford, and overnight accommodations will be offered to thru-hikers that night in the Rec Center.
In addition, there will be signs directing hikers, posted prior to the event at local trailheads, including on Route 9, the Kelly Stand Road, Manchester Routes 11/30, and in Williamstown, Mass.
And Trailfest information is being posted online on websites associated with hiking and the Appalachian Trail.
"As a new official Appalachian Trail Community, we are thrilled to have organized this fun, educational day for the whole family," said Michael Wajda, a member of the local committee that sought the community designation. "There will be displays about hiking, talks by hikers, music, free food, an Appalachian Trail trivia contest, games and prizes throughout the event."
He added, "Our goals are to educate the public about the wonderful opportunities of hiking, to welcome A.T. through hikers who come into town for our event, and to have a good time. We are so grateful for the broad community support we have already received and hope we have a large crowd on the 30th."
ACTIVITIES
Activities include a “bear hang demo” with Aaron Krinsky, related to protection of food supplies while hiking the trail, and a talk on the principles of leaving no trace in wilderness areas, by Silvia Cassano, a member of the local AT Trail Community Committee.
Also on the schedule are a lightweight backpacking gear demonstration with Matt Vezina; the Bennington Police Department’s Operation Copsicle truck; and information tables set up by the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bennington Area Trail System and a Vermont products table by Bringing Your Vermont.
Information also will be available at the Lake Paran recreation area and the "Parks & Recreation" exhibit at the Bennington Museum, examining the history of Vermont’s parks and designated natural areas.
Those include Vermont’s Long Trail, which follows the same path as the 14-state Appalachian Trail through this area and is considered a inspiration for creation of the A.T.
"Bennington Trailfest is a dream for me, since my [previous] involvement with the A.T. Community program in the Berkshires," Cassano said Thursday. "I'm beyond grateful our community wanted this designation, and that our A.T. community committee was able to organize this event.
"We look forward to welcoming community members, trail volunteers and partners, long-distance hikers, day hikers and really seeing a representation of the webbing that makes up the trail — the communities and people that connect it," she said. "We will be bringing together various people in the community that already do so much for the Appalachian and Long trails, and are looking ahead to what else we can do, and who else we can welcome, in an effort to sustain this wonderful resource."
DESIGNATED IN 2021
After the local committee prepared and submitted an application for the A.T. Trail community designation in 2020, and after some delays caused by the pandemic, the town became the 49th trail community in June 2021. The designation was marked in a virtual ceremony with U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, as guest speaker.
The designations are certified by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which based in West Virginia and oversees the trail community program and acts as a steward for the trail.
The 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, passes through 14 states from Georgia to Maine, including 150 miles in Vermont.
The local group previously unveiled two metal Appalachian Trail Community signs at entrances to town, which promote the town’s designation, and an Appalachian Trial Community banner will be unveiled at the Four Corners.