BENNINGTON — Bennington’s first recreational cannabis store will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 445 Main St.
Downtown’s first cannabis dispensary, Juniper Lane, is owned by Colleen McQuade.
All of McQuade’s employees have been trained on the proper age verification process and business operations. As a customer, expect to have a valid identification checked twice before purchasing cannabis. It will be checked at the door before you enter and at the counter before purchase.
The cannabis will be displayed “deli style” behind the counter. If customers have a clean and sealable jar, they should bring it to Juniper Lane; McQuade is offering a discount on cannabis flower to anyone who brings their own container. The staff will add the proper stickers and seals to the container to make it legal.
Cannabis — also known as marijuana, weed and pot — is legal for recreational use in the state of Vermont for people 21-years-old or older.