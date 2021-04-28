WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Peter Welch announced late Wednesday afternoon that Patricia Johnson, an emergency room nurse from Bennington, would be his virtual guest for President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress that evening.
“I am excited to welcome Patricia as my virtual guest for President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress tonight,” said Welch in a statement. “Patricia is an incredible and inspiring leader who has shined brightest during our toughest times. Her hard work on the COVID frontlines to help care for her community members and provide for her family has been amazing. The work that she has done on her own to make sure that the most vulnerable among us have access to the vaccine has been critical throughout Vermont. Thank you, Patricia, for stepping up when your community needed you most. The work Patricia, and other people like her, do every day coupled with robust federal aid from the Biden administration and Congress will help us beat this virus and get us on track to rebuild our communities even stronger.”
As the virus began to spread throughout Vermont, Johnson saw the disproportionate impact that the pandemic was having on communities of color, so she decided to take action. Patricia began working with the NAACP and the Vermont Department of Health to schedule and organize vaccine clinics to reach underserved and minority populations throughout the state.
“I am looking forward to watching President Biden’s address this evening,” said Ms. Johnson. “It has not been easy to work the third shift in the ER helping those in need and then come home to care for my kids, but I am proud of the work I am doing for my community. Seeing the virus target my most vulnerable neighbors made me realize that we had the opportunity to do better to protect our states’ most vulnerable members by scheduling and organizing vaccine clinics specifically for BIPOC Vermonters. These clinics have helped to encourage them to get the shot and made it easier for them to protect themselves and their loved ones. I appreciate the help of the Biden administration in getting vaccines to communities that need it most, and the honest and transparent campaign to educate every American about the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines.”
Johnson has three children, ages 9, 14 and 18. She is a registered nurse working as the nurse manager at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, and is also the nurse manager at the Recovery House substance misuse treatment center in Wallingford. Rep. Welch will watch the address remotely from Norwich this evening.