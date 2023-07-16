BENNINGTON — A 71-year-old Bennington woman died Saturday evening following a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in Glastenbury.
Vermont State Police responded to the crash at around 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 21 and determined that a 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by 22-year-old Bradley Hilchey of Bennington was traveling northbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the guardrails. Police said there was heavy rain at the time and standing water on the road.
A passenger in the rear seat, Dorothy Oshea, was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the car. Oshea was transported to Albany Medical Center and later pronounced dead. Hilchey and a third passenger were uninjured.
Members from the Shaftsbury Fire Department and Arlington Ambulance Squad assisted at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked the call the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421.