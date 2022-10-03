BENNINGTON — A 25-year-old Bennington woman is behind bars for allegedly threatening, roughing up and kidnapping a local woman over a drug debt last week.
In Bennington Superior Court on Monday, Sarah Thompson pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment and extortion.
The charges stem from an incident at a campsite on Sept. 27 at around 4 p.m., when Thompson and two men allegedly assaulted the victim, who was grabbed by her hair and dragged behind her tent, according to court documents.
The victim told police it was an attempt to get money owed. She said she had known Thompson for four months, when she became her customer for heroin and crack. The woman apparently owed Thompson $170 for heroin and $1,000 in interest, court documents state. The victim also was allegedly told she had to steal another 10 packs of heroin from other drug dealers in the area.
The woman said Thompson pointed a pistol at her throughout the incident, according to the report.
The next day, Thompson and the same two men allegedly drove up to the woman on Main Street just before 11 p.m. in a gray SUV, and cut her off in front of Mahar’s Funeral Home.
The men attempted to get the woman into the SUV and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t comply, documents said. Eventually, one of the men decided there were too many witnesses, and they would get her in a few hours, the victim told police. Both men and Thompson reportedly had pistols during the assault.
Police responded to the attempted kidnapping and met with the woman, who was crying and shaking, they reported. She explained what happened as she sat in the passenger seat of a marked police car. She identified Thompson, but she did not know who the men were, the report said.
Prior to her arraignment, Thompson was lodged in the Bennington Police Department holding area. She is being held without bail until her weight of evidence hearing. She is also forbidden to contact or harass the woman involved in the incident.
Thompson was originally charged with a second count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the court found there was no probable cause in the affidavit.