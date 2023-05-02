DORSET — A 65-year-old Bennington woman was issued a citation to appear in court after allegedly causing damage to a car in a Dorset parking lot, then leaving the scene of the accident.
According to Vermont State Police in the Shaftsbury Barracks, the incident occurred last Saturday at around noon. Troopers responded to the Dorset Inn at 8 Church Street for a report of the crash. Danielle Smith of Wells said a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Maureen Wilt entered the back parking lot and reversed into Smith's parked 2012 Mazda, causing damage. Wilt allegedly did not report the damage to Smith or exchange information, but left the area.
Troopers were able to locate Wilt and she was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 26 to answer for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.