SUNDERLAND — A 35-year-old Bennington woman was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly providing the opiates that led to a man’s fatal overdose in Sunderland in 2021.
Amanda Morey, 35, was charged with one count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. Morey faces a possible two-year prison sentence if she is found guilty of the charge. She was released on her own recognizance before her next hearing.
According to police, Vermont State Police troopers were called to a death investigation on Sunderland Hill Road in Sunderland on Dec. 10, 2021. Police determined that the man, Bryan Hawley of Sunderland, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and tramadol, both opiates. Drug paraphernalia was located close to his body, including a needle found in his hand.
During a search of the victim’s cellphone, police recovered a text message from an “Amanda.” The phone number corresponded with Morey’s number. The text alluded to a “5 pack,” consistent language for a common way that fentanyl and heroin are packaged for sale. Further investigation of a surveillance video placed Morey in the front seat of the victim’s vehicle as the victim withdrew funds from the Bank of Bennington’s ATM. An autopsy later confirmed the victim died of an acute mix of drugs, including fentanyl.
Vermont State Police detectives are continuing to investigate the case with the possibility of additional charges upcoming.