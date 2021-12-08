BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to causing the overdose death of another woman last January.
Kristy Prouty, 40, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court in the death of Lakiesha Shepard, 39, from a heroin and fentanyl overdose, which Prouty allegedly supplied. Prouty faces charges of selling heroin and fentanyl with death resulting, and three other related crimes.
According to court documents, police arrived in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 at 321 School St. to find Shepard unresponsive on a couch with 10 glassine packages next to her; they had “Walking Dead” stamps on top, and some were filled with a tan, powdery substance suspected of being heroin and fentanyl.
There was also a hypodermic needle with a reddish-brown substance at the end of the needle and a Samsung cellphone on the couch. Police and emergency workers attempted life-saving CPR efforts and administered two separate doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses. Shepard died on the scene about 20 minutes later.
A witness who spoke with police at the scene told them that Shepard had left the residence earlier that evening to purchase a “bun” of heroin and fentanyl. A “bun” is a term used by drug-dependent individuals and dealers to describe 10 glassine packages of the drugs.
The witness told police that Shepard washed dishes when she got home and that he went to bed. At about 2:30 a.m., the witness woke up and saw Shepard unresponsive and not breathing. He then went to a neighbor’s house to call 911. He also admitted the phone found next to her was his cellphone.
Police obtained permission to review the phone data from the witness and manually extracted information from Facebook Messenger with conversations from earlier that night between the phone user and Prouty. Police noted that while they were extracting the data from the phone, Prouty attempted to call several times.
Later that morning, Judge Cortland Corsones granted a search warrant for apartment 3 at 204 Beech St. Police found numerous glassine packages with the “Walking Dead” stamp, the same one they found next to Shepard, as well as cocaine, a digital scale and other drugs. Prouty was detained and later arrested on possession charges.
While at the Bennington Police Department, Prouty told police that she was not selling drugs but said that she was being supplied by juveniles from the Holyoke and Springfield, Mass., areas. She then decided not to speak anymore. She was issued a citation and released.
A Feb. 24 autopsy released a final report listing the cause of death as “acute mixed [heroin and fentanyl] intoxication.”
On Tuesday, after an 11-month investigation of Prouty’s phone records and Facebook Messenger conversations, Prouty was taken into custody on the selling with death resulting charge. She is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bail, as well as numerous other conditions. As of Wednesday, Prouty was still being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
If convicted, Prouty faces up to 20 years on the selling a regulated drug resulting in death charge. She also faces heroin possession and cocaine possession charges, which carry a sentence of up to 1 year. Anther charge, selling regulated drugs in a dwelling, carries a penalty of up to 2 years.