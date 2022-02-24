BENNINGTON — In an unusual twist of events, a Bennington woman who contacted her former husband to express concern about three unwanted and armed men inside her apartment, appeared in court Thursday on drug charges related to those same three males.
Heidi Stratton, 40, was arraigned on four felony counts of fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to sell, deliver, manufacture, or cultivate a regulated drug, fentanyl trafficking, and cocaine trafficking. Stratton pled not guilty to all charges via a video link from a holding cell at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
Stratton contacted her former husband in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to report three unwanted and unknown men inside her South Street apartment. Her ex-husband then notified Bennington Police of the situation. When police arrived at the scene, Stratton informed them that the men were armed and to leave for their safety. Police, using a cruiser’s PA system, ordered the three to exit the residence. Christopher Collins and Andrew Diaz exited the apartment and were detained. An unidentified third male jumped from a second-story bathroom window and fled.
During a search and investigation of the apartment, police found 600 bags of suspected fentanyl and $1,400 cash. They also spotted a set of car keys under the second-floor bathroom window. A Bennington Police dog was then brought to the scene to help locate the third individual. Gracie, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, alerted her handler to a white pickup truck parked outside. Police found an additional 4,500 bags of suspected fentanyl, 7.13 ounces of crack cocaine, and 6.6 ounces of powder cocaine inside the pickup truck.
Diaz and Collins were charged separately with two counts each. At his arraignment, Diaz was ordered held on a $50,000 bond. He’s currently held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Collins attorney Richard Burgoon successfully challenged the probable cause on both charges in a motion in front of Windham Judge John Treadwell, reversing the probable cause finding of Bennington Judge Cortland Corsones the day before. Treadwell dismissed the charges against Collins without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors could charge him again if they desired.
Prosecutor Robert Plunkett didn’t waste any time doing just that. Plunkett recharged the two male defendants on modified counts under different legal statutes the next day. Plunkett then added two additional felony charges, fentanyl trafficking and cocaine trafficking, meaning Collins and Diaz now face a total of 100 years in prison if convicted. Stratton was also charged with identical charges. The third male who escaped out of the second-floor bathroom window remains missing.
“Nothing surprises me if it happens in Bennington,” said Richard Burgoon, Collins' defense attorney. “The fact that he was released on just a $10,000 bond with the seriousness of the charges and the possible sentence with no ties to Vermont should indicate to any reasonable person the somewhat bizarre nature of these charges, as well as the weakness of the charges. Obviously, it’s good that all of those drugs are off the street. However, we still have to respect the constitution and a defendant’s constitutional rights. I do think there’s a little bit of trampling of those rights at this point.”
Stratton initially claimed to police that the three males were unknown to her and she was scared for her safety. Police seized three phones from Stratton when they became suspicious of her story. Police found messages between Stratton and an individual which referenced crack cocaine and other drugs. There were also messages between the two referencing Stratton’s apartment as a “place to stay.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Detectives located a witness who had video of Stratton’s residence in which she is seen numerous times conversing with Diaz and Collins at and outside the pickup truck, the same white Dodge pickup where the drugs were eventually found. Stratton is also seen on the video walking with the co-defendants into and out of the residence on South Street and the co-defendants carrying bags back and forth on the walkway.
Stratton also has a simple assault charge that is pending in Bennington. Stratton was granted a $10,000 surety bond.