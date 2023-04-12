BENNINGTON — A 33-year-old Bennington woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbing the Subway Restaurant on North Street.
Carren Cameron, 33, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Bennington County Courthouse on a single count of assault and battery related to a Subway Restaurant armed robbery at 227 North St. at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday evening. She was also charged separately with two counts of violations of parole for a non-appearance last summer stemming from a prior conviction of counterfeiting and unlawful mischief charges.
That violation resulted in an outstanding arrest warrant.
According to a Bennington Police press release, Cameron, wearing a black jacket, gloves, hood, and a black face covering, demanded money and threatened to shoot a Subway employee while pointing an unknown object from her jacket pocket at the employee. A surveillance video from inside the Subway shows a covered white female wearing Nike sneakers walking toward the register. Some words are exchanged before the individual climbs over the counter, attempting to open the register. The cash register then falls to the floor. The female is seen falling headfirst to the floor after the register, taking money from the drawer which had opened up after falling. The individual then climbs back over the counter and flees.
Gracie, the Bennington police dog, was called into the scene. Gracie tracked the scent from the scene to a nearby residence on School Street. Cameron was spotted by police shortly after leaving the residence on a bicycle wearing different clothes. Investigators determined the suspect of the robbery was Cameron, who was located in the area after the robbery, but refused to stop for officers. She was later located at a residence on Depot Street and taken into custody.
Cameron had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation that was issued on July 7, 2022, with bail set in the amount of $500. She was arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant as police continued their investigation of the robbery.
Defense Attorney Frederick Bragdon challenged probable cause on the assault and robbery charge at the arraignment.
“According to the affidavit, the state only has a description of a slightly overweight female wearing ‘George’ brand underwear robbing the place,” Bragdon told the judge. “That underwear is commonly sold at Walmart. It’s not enough to establish probable cause.”
Prosecutor Jared Bianchi countered that there was other evidence, including Gracie tracking the scent of the defendant from the restaurant to her residence on School Street, that witnesses saw a similar-sized individual leaving the restaurant and heading over toward the School Street residence and the fact that the individual, seen on the surveillance video, had fallen during the robbery, revealing the color and brand of underwear she was wearing.
According to a police affidavit, when Cameron was brought to the police station, at some point, her pants fell. She was observed wearing that same brand and color of underwear as seen on the video, with the addition of two red marks on her lower back from when she allegedly fell during the robbery.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, after listening to arguments, declared probable cause was established. Bragdon then pleaded not guilty on behalf of Cameron.
Cameron, wearing an oversized, green hooded sweatshirt, pants, handcuffs, and a very visible pair of blue George underwear, was escorted into the third-floor courtroom by a Bennington Police Officer. She looked over several times toward the back of the courtroom at a family member as the hearing took place, dabbing at her eyes repeatedly with tissues.
It could be observed from the courtroom that Cameron had on a similar color and brand of underwear seen on both the surveillance video and witnessed by police.
Cameron was held in custody at the Bennington Police Department until her arraignment. McDonald-Cady ordered her held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond until a weight of evidence hearing can be scheduled. According to the judge, Cameron is a risk of flight because of the severity of the charge and due to her record and six past failures to appear for hearings. It is unclear whether Cameron was able to raise the bail required to be released.
The investigation is still ongoing. No weapon has as yet been found.
Cameron faces up to 10 years in prison on the felony assault and robbery charge. She faces the possibility of additional time for the violations of parole.