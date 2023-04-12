BENNINGTON — A 33-year-old Bennington woman was arrested today and charged with robbing the Subway Restaurant on North Street.
According to the Bennington Police Department, Carren Cameron robbed the Subway Restaurant located at 227 North St. on Tuesday at approximately 9:40 p.m. Bennington Police officers responded to the scene and learned the suspect fled prior to their arrival.
They said the suspect demanded money and threatened to shoot the Subway employee, while pointing an unknown object from their jacket pocket at the employee. The suspect made off with approximately $220. Bennington Police K-9 was dispatched to the scene to track the suspect.
Investigators determined the suspect of the robbery was a Cameron, who was located in the area after the robbery, but refused to stop for officers. She was later located at a residence on Depot Street and taken into custody. Cameron had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation that was issued on July 7, 2022, with bail set in the amount of $500.
Cameron was held in custody at the Bennington Police Department and will be arraigned in Vermont Superior Count-Bennington Criminal Division today on the outstanding warrant and assault, robbery and false information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through the website at www.benningtonpolice.com.