BENNINGTON — Acting on a consultant’s report and input from 134 public comments, the Select Board on Monday began narrowing down the list of projects that could be earmarked for some of the $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding expected to come to the town.
The board voted to direct town staff to weigh the feasibility of the priority economic development and town infrastructure projects in a report received last month from consultants White + Burke Real Estate Advisors.
Those include projects focused on the former Bennington High School building on Main Street; the proposed second phase of the $54 million Putnam Block project; and increased capitalization of the town’s revolving loan program for businesses.
Priority infrastructure projects listed in the report include replacement of the Willow Park Playground; County Street/Benmont Avenue sewer line upgrades; South and Union street stormwater management improvements; premium pay/benefits to eligible workers under ARPA guidelines; construction of a skate park and/or outdoor skating rink; and digitization of town land records.
Board members and Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Dan Monks stressed to those who might favor other projects that priorities could shift over the next two years as final ARPA funding plans are finalized.
“These lists are not set in stone,” Monks said.
Keys in establishing three tiers of project priorities, board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said, is whether planning has been done or is well underway and projects “are ready to go.”
She said that many projects on the lists are viable, but they all have to fit the federal ARPA program guidelines for eligible work and have to be planned, put out to bid and completed within program deadlines.
The funds have to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, which Monks said poses a tight planning timeline for many construction projects. The top tier projects have been in the planning stages or otherwise could move quickly, he said.
The infusion of millions of dollars from the federal government in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic provides the town with some unexpected funding options, Jenkins said, adding, “this is really an exciting time for us.”
CITIZEN COMMENT
Town communications coordinator Jonah Spivak gave a presentation on public feedback and suggestions submitted to the board during a recently completed comment period on use of the ARPA funds. He said the town received 134 comments or recommendations.
Other than relating to the top tier projects, Spivak said there were quite a few comments urging funding for a skate park, drug treatment efforts, an outdoor swimming pool, the performing arts, and programs to address homelessness, as well as several projects in tiers 2 and 3 in the consultant’s report.
Several residents advocated for projects or initiatives during the board meeting on Monday.
Kim Savin and her son, C.J. Post, urged creation of a skate park in Bennington. They said the nearest larger parks are in Manchester and in Berkshire County, Mass., adding that such facilities routinely attract youth and young adults from other communities, including in-line skaters and scooter riders.
Savin said the town should consider funding either an outdoor or indoor park. Possible sites, Post said, might be near the Stark Street playground, on an old industrial site on BenMont Avenue, or in an open area off Depot Street.
Sue Andrews and others advocated use of ARPA funding on programs or projects to benefit the homeless, including providing funds to existing organizations in the Bennington area. Andrews said she sees “a moral imperative” to address homelessness as worthy of higher placement on the project priority list.
She suggested directly funding such initiatives like PathwaysVermont in order to expand the organization’s programming in the county.
By voting unanimously to direct town staff to examine the top tier projects for possible funding, the board “is not closing the door” on moving some of those projects down the priority list or other projects higher up, Jenkins said.
LOWER TIER
The Tier 2 development projects preliminarily listed in the White + Burke report are the former Catamount School redevelopment; a proposed downtown hardware store; reuse of the former Energizer factory property; and redevelopment of the former Southern Vermont College campus by its new owner Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Tier 3 projects are listed as youth housing projects, affordable housing proposals for the homeless, and purchase by the town of blighted properties.
Tier 2 municipal projects are listed as Wastewater Department infrastructure project, wastewater treatment plant sand filter replacement, and relining of a sewer interceptor.
Also listed are several proposed Water Department infrastructure projects; Depot Street bridge and Mt. Anthony Road bridge projects; police department projects, including a four-run dog kennel and a vehicle impound yard; firefighter certification for police officers; and police equipment purchases and upgrades.
Other recreation projects listed include a town gymnasium; the Ninja Trail, Benmont Avenue bike/pedestrian improvements; sidewalk repairs and improvements; a Mount Anthony summit trail and lookout tower; and public arts projects.
Other town projects that have been proposed for funding include for the National Guard Armory building, which the town will acquire when a new armory is constructed; upgrades to the town Recreation Center; air quality and air conditioning/heating upgrades for the town offices, as well as at the Bennington Firehouse; exterior renovation of the historic Blacksmith Shop building; replacement of town office room; support for green infrastructure projects; downtown streetscape, infrastructure or building facade improvement projects; town computer hardware, main server and software upgrades; a public sanitation facility project; expanding services at the Bennington Free Clinic or in schools; and expansion of bus and auto sharing.