BENNINGTON — The Select Board is weighing proposed increases for the 2024 fiscal year totaling 4.4 percent in the water fund and 3.4 percent in the sewer fund.
The board met in a work session June 5 with Town Manager Stuart Hurd and town staff members to hear an explanation of the proposed rates.
The manager said the Select Board is expected to place the water/sewer rates on the June 26 meeting agenda for possible approval.
RATES COMPARED
The current water customer rates for flat-rate payers on their quarterly bills is $153.25, while the meter surcharge rate is $92.12 per quarter.
Those would rise to $154.78 at the flat rate and to $93.04 at the metered rate as of July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Sewer system user bills per quarter for flat-rate payers are now at $144.63 per quarter, while the meter surcharge is $89.88.
Those would rise to $151.86 at the flat rate and to $94.37 at the metered rate.
‘STABILIZING’
The water fund “has appeared to stabilize due to our efforts to maximize depreciation over the last several years, the increase in the number of customers to the PFOA [related water system] projects, although not as impactful this year, and our constant efforts to bring the system into [state] compliance at the higher elevations [in town],” Hurd wrote.
The current water rates for both flat-rate payers and those on water meters were approved in July 2022 with a 5 percent increase for both, while the sewer rates both were approved last year with a 10.5 percent increase.
A $5.8 million bond to fund water system improvements approved by voters in March “will finally bring the system into compliance [over areas sometimes experiencing low water pressure] when the projects are finished,” Hurd said.
He added, “The budget is able to be reduced due to the elimination of annual [water system] projects for system compliance thanks to the bond. Inflation has cooled somewhat but price fluctuations are still creating some uncertainty.”
Hurd said the sewer fund increase is impacted “by the increased costs of certain materials due to inflation, increased depreciation for the County Street sewer replacements, and the continuing [sewer] bond payment. There are some operational cost increases as well.”
Town voters had approved a $9.85 million bond for a major wastewater plant upgrades in 2017.
Hurd said the water and sewer funds also were impacted this year by employee wage increases approved last year and health insurance cost increases to take effect in January 2024.