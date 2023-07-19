BENNINGTON — While keeping an eye on weather reports, Bennington Trailfest planners are moving ahead with the second annual event -- scheduled for July 29 at the Bennington Recreation Center.
Widespread flooding in Vermont and continued rain prompted a meeting Tuesday evening of the local Appalachian Trail Community group, said co-chairman Jonah Spivak.
“We will go ahead with Trailfest unless weather is really dire,” Spivak said Wednesday morning. “A decision will be made the morning of the 29th by 9 a.m. if the public event will be cancelled.”
Even if the afternoon event is cancelled, he added, “We will still provide free camping for thru hikers who come, and we’ll feed them lunch on the 29th and breakfast on the 30th. We need to do this so we can support the hikers regardless of the weather.”
If the event is canceled, that will be announced on the 29th on the Bennington town Facebook page.
As of Wednesday, the Appalachian Trail – and Vermont’s Long Trail, which co-aligns with the multi-state Appalachian Trail for 100 miles – was open throughout Southern Vermont except for a few access roads and sections where walk-arounds might be required because of water damage.
The Green Mountain Club, which maintains the Long Trail, is evaluating the entire hiking path but hasn’t found impassable areas in Southern Vermont, said the organization’s communications manager, Chloe Miller.
“No major disruptions” of the trails have been reported, she said.
GMC posts trail condition updates and news on its website, as does the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which oversees the A.T. Trail Community program.
Recent GMC website updates include:
• Road access (Gilman Road) to Governor Clement Shelter (in the Rutland area) is closed.
• Kelley Stand Road (in the East Arlington/Stratton area) is currently partially open, down to one lane of traffic in spots.
• County Road in Stamford is impassable. You can reach the LT/AT trailhead there via Klondike Road from North Adams, Mass. (medium clearance necessary).
FIRST IN 2022
The first Bennington Trailfest was held last July. An annual event to promote the Appalachian Trail and hiking is one of the requirements for a designated Appalachian Trail Community – which Bennington became in 2021.
The 2023 Trailfest will be held July 29 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Rec Center on Gage Street, with a number of local merchants expected to simultaneously offer services and discounts.
Camping sites will be made available for thru hikers behind the Blue Benn Diner on North Street.
Trailfest is a free event for hikers and the community. The inaugural event was held last summer and attracted about 200 people, including 40 to 50 Appalachian Trail and Long Trail thru hikers.
Spivak said the event at the Rec Center will feature activities geared to both trail hikers and the greater Bennington community, including free food, non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, trail skill demonstrations and hiking information offered by local recreation groups, as well the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Green Mountain Club and Green Mountain National Forest.
Showers for hikers also will be available at the Rec Center.
Hikers along the trails also will be provided transportation to and from the Route 9 Trailhead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and free camping on Friday and Saturday nights.