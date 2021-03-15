BENNINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed Bennington’s drive to become one of 48 Appalachian Trail communities, but the committee pushing for the coveted designation is moving toward a virtual launch ceremony in early June.
“The main take away is that the virtual designation ceremony for the Bennington Appalachian Trail Community will be happening on June 3 at 6 p.m., as a virtual Zoom,” said Jonah Spivak, chairman of the local trail group.
“The [event] will feature a number of speakers, local music, and some giveaways to random folks who attend the event,” he said. “A team is also working on businesses who wish to support the AT and serve AT hikers, which will be implemented in part to serve hikers in 2021. An in-person event will be held in 2022.”
The detailed application process toward a trail community designation – awarded by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy – began in the fall of 2019, and Bennington learned in October 2020 that its proposal had been accepted.
The West Virginia-based conservancy acts as a steward for the 2,200-mile hiking trail that extends from Georgia north to Maine, passing through 14 states. In Vermont, Manchester has secured the designation, as have North Adams, Cheshire and Great Barrington in Berkshire County, Mass.
GROUP MEETING
During a March 9 videoconference, local steering committee members and supporters began specific planning for the June 3 ceremony, which is expected to be followed up annually with a trail-related festival – as well as other in-person annual events, once the pandemic abates.
The local group agreed this month on tentative plans calling for a virtual designation ceremony similar to one held in Gorham, N.H., in October.
There will be music, several speakers, including a keynote speaker, and the reading of the proclamation of the designation as a finale.
Committee member Silvia Cassano also suggested an interactive piece, such as a prize drawing open to anyone logged into the virtual event.
Among the speakers are expected to be representatives from the conservancy and from the U.S. Forest Service. Also under consideration are speakers with knowledge of local history and the trail, especially with a Bennington connection.
A hiker who has hiked the trail from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine is expected to be invited, along with representatives from town government and a state lawmaker. There will also be a student speaker and other involvement by local youth.
The group also worked with the Green Mountain Club Bennington Section; the Appalachian Mountain Club, and other organizations and individuals in preparing the Bennington application, and has consulted with members of the Manchester Appalachian Trail Community group.
ECONOMIC IMPACTS
Benefits of the community designation include having town information posted on the ATC website and available through links to other hiker sites. A trail community also benefits from recognition nationally in guidebooks, newsletters, other publications; social media sites and websites.
The application process requires compiling and organizing information a hiker might need into an internet resource and linking that to an Appalachian Trail communication network.
Among those working with the local group are John Shanahan, executive director of the Better Bennington Corp.; Shannon Barsotti, the town’s community development director, and Kayla Becker, director of the Bennington Recreation Center.
The group’s 12-page application to the conservancy listed a number of Bennington events throughout the summer and fall hikers might be interested in, such as Mayfest and the Farmer’s Market.
Also listed are local restaurants, convenience and grocery stores; and services such as laundromats, internet access and the availability of showers; public restrooms and temporary storage for camping gear.
Bus and other transportation services connecting to or near the trail head off Route 9 east also are cited.
Also during the March meeting, the committee discussed plans for signage related to the trail and the town’s new designation.
Southwest Tech graphic design instructor Betsy Kane is involving students at the career development center in that project. At least four road signs are expected.
The committee also is working on a Bennington page for the Appalachian Trail website and other promotional efforts.
The local committee will meet next on April 6 in a videoconference, Spivak said.