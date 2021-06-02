Top: Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau accepts a delivery from FedEx driver Stephen McCarthy in the Bennington town offices on Wednesday. The town offices re-opened to the public on Tuesday. Deliveries were not allowed in the building throughout the pandemic.
Right: Peter Tallman came into the town offices in Bennington on Wednesday afternoon to do some land records research. Pictured here, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau shows him around the land records vault.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Peter Tallman came into the town offices in Bennington on Wednesday afternoon to do some land records research. Pictured here, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau shows him around the land records vault.
Top: Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau accepts a delivery from FedEx driver Stephen McCarthy in the Bennington town offices on Wednesday. The town offices re-opened to the public on Tuesday. Deliveries were not allowed in the building throughout the pandemic.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
Right: Peter Tallman came into the town offices in Bennington on Wednesday afternoon to do some land records research. Pictured here, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau shows him around the land records vault.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Peter Tallman came into the town offices in Bennington on Wednesday afternoon to do some land records research. Pictured here, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau shows him around the land records vault.