BENNINGTON – The Bennington town offices on South Street will reopen to the public June 1 after a months-long shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the reopening plan posted on the town website, accesses to the town clerk, planning department and other offices will be open next month but with new COVID-related guidelines for both staff and members of the public.
According to a media release, the front entrance will be the only access for the public, with signage posted to direct people to the front doors.
Side doors will remain locked, but the visitors will be able to exit through a side door at a hallway leading to and from the reception area.
The circulation plan is expected to allow controlled access of the general public to the town clerk and collections lobby area, where additional Plexiglas shields are in place, as well as access to the Planning, Permitting and Code Enforcement Department/reception counter, which also has Plexiglas shields in place.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the reopening plan was based on a loosening of state distancing restrictions and other factors, such as the level of staff members who have been vaccinated.
“No particular percentage [of those vaccinated] was identified; just a clear majority of employees,” he said.
He added, “All of us have been working for the last year to continue service to the community. I don’t have numbers on average number of customers.”
The conference rooms, Hurd said, “will be utilized with care,” and he expects other town facilities to soon reopen.
“Plans must be reviewed,” he said. “The Senior Center and the Bennington Police Department require careful consideration. I hope to know more later this week.”
FACE MASKS
Members of the public and non-vaccinated employees will be required to wear a face mask within the offices until further notice. Non-vaccinated employees will be able to remove their masks while working alone in their personal workspace.
In addition, vaccinated employees must wear a mask in the presence of the public; however, they may remove the mask while working with other vaccinated employees.
Disposable masks will be available inside the entrance at the front door for members of the public to use if they don’t have a mask.
If a member of the public refuses to wear a mask, a supervisor will be contacted immediately, according to the guidelines.
COLLECTIONS WINDOW
The bill payment collections window service will continue as an option to minimize the number of non-employees in the offices, particularly during peak periods.
In addition, the outdoor Drop Box and Pick Up box will be moved from the side door to the front porch to emphasize the use of the front door for public access and an interaction point for the offices.
Employees of the individual departments will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance within their department areas and offices while dealing with the public.
When not in the presence of the public, fully vaccinated employees are not required to wear a mask or maintain six feet of spacing.
The corridor and lobby/reception areas will have six foot social distancing marks on the floor. The narrow hallways will require courtesy when two or more individuals approach each other.
SANITIZER
Wall mounted hand sanitizer dispensers are now located in the collections and town clerk lobby area, as well as on the wall near the restroom in the hallway between the Assessor’s office and the Planning, Permitting and Code Enforcement Department.
An additional hand sanitizer stand-type station will be located in the collections and clerk lobby area to encourage public use.