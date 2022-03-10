BENNINGTON — “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.”
The dream and vision of Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated March 19 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, with the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center and Interfaith Council hosting two Black gospel choirs in a musical event that was postponed from the official MLK Day in January because of the COVID-19 omicron outbreak.
In addition, the seven student contestants in the 2022 Martin Luther King Poster Contest will be showing and discussing their work, and the three award winners will be announced. Contestants included members of Betsy Kane’s graphic arts class at Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School, with posters designed to respond to a quote from King’s Letter from Birmingham Jail, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere!”
The event is free, but a “free-will” offering will be accepted from attendees to benefit Bennington County Open Arms’ work resettling families from Afghanistan in Bennington County.
“We’re really excited to have two historic, excellent African American men’s choirs singing in our community to honor Martin Luther King,” said Marshall Hudson Knapp, a member of the {span}Greater Bennington {/span}{span}Interfaith Council who helped arrange the event. {/span}
The Mount Olive Men’s Chorus, from progressive Mount Olive Southern Missionary Baptist Church, a historic Black church in Albany, N.Y., was organized 40 years ago with the hope of bringing men back to the church in prominent roles, Knapp said in a statement. The choir will perform as part of the March 19 event, along with a second group, Innervisions, a traditional gospel quartet who perform classic and contemporary gospel songs using tight four-part harmonies. Their quartet singing style is the same genre that produced singers like Sam Cooke, Mavis Staples and Lou Rawls.
Knapp said Bennington’s MLK Day event last year also featured music, a local group, that was enjoyed by the community. This year, he said, a member of the planning group — Spencer Jarrett — was familiar with these two men’s choirs and suggested they highlight the 2022 event.
“Bennington has never had African American choirs of this quality to share the rich character out of which Martin Luther King came,” Knapp said. He said the spiritualism of the music carried people through the civil rights era, giving them “a way to find peace and strength, and courage to stand tall.”
The event gets underway at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center/Oldcastle Theatre at 331 Main St. Participants are required to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination. Other sponsors include the Bennington Friends Meeting, Second Congregational Church and the Munley-Rossiter family.