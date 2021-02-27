BENNINGTON – The annual Bennington floor meeting will be different this year, following the pattern for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s meeting will be held remotely tonight as a Zoom videoconference.
The meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m., also will be shown on CAT-TV and through the CAT-TV Facebook page.
All voting will be done at the polls at the Bennington Fire Facility on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or by early ballot.
The election ballot can be found on the town website.
The floor meeting agenda includes a reading of the annual warrant; a year in review presentation by Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti; ballot item discussion; a proclamation concerning the late Thomas Jacobs, read by state Rep. Mary Morrissey; agency presentations and other business.
There also will be American Sign Language interpreter for the first time at a meeting.
Information on how to participate in the videoconference follows:
When: Mar 1, 7:30 p.m.
Topic: 2021 Bennington Town Meeting – Informational Meeting
Click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89465682987
or Dial 1 646 558 8656 and enter Webinar ID: 894 6568 2987 and follow the prompts.