Bennington will hold a remote annual town floor meeting this year, on Monday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

BENNINGTON – The annual Bennington floor meeting will be different this year, following the pattern for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s meeting will be held remotely tonight as a Zoom videoconference.

The meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m., also will be shown on CAT-TV and through the CAT-TV Facebook page.

All voting will be done at the polls at the Bennington Fire Facility on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or by early ballot.

The election ballot can be found on the town website.

The floor meeting agenda includes a reading of the annual warrant; a year in review presentation by Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti; ballot item discussion; a proclamation concerning the late Thomas Jacobs, read by state Rep. Mary Morrissey; agency presentations and other business.

There also will be American Sign Language interpreter for the first time at a meeting.

Information on how to participate in the videoconference follows:

When: Mar 1, 7:30 p.m.

Topic: 2021 Bennington Town Meeting – Informational Meeting

Click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89465682987

or Dial 1 646 558 8656 and enter Webinar ID: 894 6568 2987 and follow the prompts.

