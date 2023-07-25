BENNINGTON – The Select Board has approved a new town property tax rate that is up by 8.7 percent over last year.
The rate, as proposed by Town Manager Stuart Hurd to support the town budgets passed by voters during the annual March meeting, closely resembled his projections in January.
To support the town’s general fund budget, Hurd said the rate would be $0.8778 cents per $100 of property valuation, an increase of $0.0595 cents.
For the highway fund, the rate will be $.4761 per $100, up by $0.0559 cents, and the fire fund for the village Fire Department will be $0.0972 per $100, up by $0.0008.
The manager said the general fund will require raising just over $9 million in local taxes, the highway fund will require just under $4.4 million in taxes, and the Fire Department fund budget will need $397,700 from taxpayers.
The three town budgets will require an overall tax rate of $1.4511 per $100 valuation, up by $0.1162 cents per $100.
In January, Hurd had projected an overall rate of $1.4455 per $100 value for the town budgets.
At the new rate, town taxes on a $100,000 property would be $1,451.10, and for a $200,000 house it would be $2,902.20.
The rates for the school portion of the Bennington budget are not yet available, Hurd said Tuesday.
Bennington is part of three regional school districts – the Mount Anthony Union School District, the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District and Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District.