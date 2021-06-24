BENNINGTON — Berkshire Family YMCA, which manages the Bennington Recreation Center through an agreement with the town, was been selected to receive $64,450 for youth programming from the state’s Summer Matters for All grant program.
Gov. Phil Scott recently announced that the program will award up to $3.85 million to programs in 13 Vermont counties, with the goal of expanding access to summer enrichment opportunities for K-through-12 youth this summer.
Camp Green Mountain is the summer program provided by the BFYMCA in partnership with the town. This year, the camp expects to serve more than 150 individual children over the 11 weeks of programming, with approximately 60 to 70 children per week.
Kayla Becker, the BFYMCA branch director at the Bennington center, said the funding will allow for more staffing, especially lead staff to support younger counselors and leaders-in-training; the use of multiple sites for camp activities, with supplies and extra equipment; transportation services; enrichment trips, such as to the Bennington Museum; a basketball program with DeShawn Hamlet, and to allow lower costs to families.
The camp will be based at the Rec Center, as well as in newly available programming space at the Old Benn High building on Main Street.
With multiple locations, groups of children can be split by age, and there can be an overall increased capacity, organizers said in a media release.
Camp days involve being outside as much as possible, swim time, field trips, STEAM-based activities and group games.
FULL DAYS
Full-day programming will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours available, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The cost is $129 per week. Through town support, a discount of $29 per week is available to Bennington residents. Financial assistance is available.
Camp Manager Taylor Haynes said she looks forward to increased opportunities to provide enrichment for the youth with the Summer Matters grant.
“These funds are giving us a chance to give our youth participants opportunities that they weren’t able to receive during this past school year,” she said in a release about the programs, which will begin on Monday, June 28. “We are able to increase our educational opportunities by partnering with local museums, libraries and other local agencies to engage the kids in ways they had to miss out on.”
According to the release, the role of the BFYMCA is to provide opportunities for youth development, including job training and readiness. Through the Summer Matters grant, this summer 20 to 25 teens will be working with youth as leaders through both employment and volunteerism.
They will be employed as counselors with lead counselor staff, and younger teens will be Leaders in Training — a program with components of camp activities, break-out leadership development and increasing responsibility working toward job-readiness.
“With the Summer Matters grant we are able to increase our reach with the adolescents within the community to give them more opportunities for development. In receiving funds, we are able to offer our adolescent staff development in job readiness, professionalism and leadership. Being able to extend our offerings to this age group is meeting a need in our community that has been lacking,” said Haynes.
PANDEMIC RECOVERY
Scott has put an emphasis on helping Vermont youth recover from the pandemic and the isolation it caused, according to the release, including creating opportunities for youth to safely reconnect with their peers and their communities. The purpose of the grant program is to increase access to summer enrichment opportunities for K through 12 youth statewide during the summer of 2021.
The grant program involved a competitive process, with 188 proposals submitted involving $7,427,584 in requests, which far exceeded the available funds.
The grants, made possible through federal funding secured by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and administered by Vermont Afterschool, were awarded to a variety of programs, including summer camps, libraries, municipalities, teen centers, non-profit social services organizations and more, to expand the number of weeks and slots, as well as to increase affordability and accessibility of summer programs.
These offerings are expected to supplement school-based programs, as districts in Vermont received separate federal funds to support summer learning and afterschool programs.
Regarding school programs, the BFYMCA will work with the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union this summer by providing an “Extended Day with the YMCA” for students participating in the district’s Recovery program.
Located at Willow Park, this program will incorporate much of the same activities as the full-day camps, providing fun, active time for these students as well.
“So many efforts have come together to make this summer a success for the community. We are extremely grateful for the financial support as well as the many community partner organizations that will be involved in our program this summer,” said Becker.
Enrollment is open and families are encouraged to reach out soon for more information and registration online at www.bfymca.org/summercamp, or via email to Haynes or Becker.