Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Some of the responses follow:
STATE REP BENNINGTON-5 (Bennington, Pownal)
Rep. Mary A Morrissey of Bennington, Republican
Opioids are killing our people, and our attempts to prevent their sale and abuse are failing. We need a better plan. That must begin with a concerted educational program that raises the level of public awareness of the risks and human costs. People must be more engaged in this war on drugs.
Of course we must do more to identify, expose, and prosecute those who sell these potent and often fatal drugs. More treatment beds and programs, more crisis workers, will help assist those whose addictions are destroying lives, families, and whole communities. Stronger laws should make evictions of known sellers easier for landlords. We need more dedicated police who will make drug offenses a priority and stronger laws that make a real difference in keeping these criminals off the streets, with longer prison terms.
But first we need to face up to the heart of the problem—why so many vulnerable people seek drugs in the first place. Drugs offer people an escape from real problems: poverty, lack of skills to qualify for good jobs, and the lack of good jobs as well. Drugs are attractive because they offer relief from despair. Until we address the sources of despair, our efforts at reducing violent crime cannot succeed.
It’s partly the times in which we live. Our society is facing a major mental health crisis, caused in part by the pandemic, inflation, recession, political division, and challenges to democracy. The bright promise of living in America has dimmed. Too many no longer believe in the future. Too many fear tomorrow.
Vermont is losing population. The lack of good jobs and affordable housing are part of the reason. That’s always been our burden here in Vermont, but our young are fleeing their homes for the promise of better lives in other states in greater numbers. Too many Vermonters retire to Florida and other states where the elderly are not disadvantaged by high taxes and rising heating fuel prices. Those who think about moving here from other states often turn around when they can’t find decent places to live.
Some relief is already in process. We‘re reforming Act 250 and other permit programs to encourage private development of better housing and a stronger economy, and avoid unnecessary delays in construction, while ensuring the environment remains protected. We’re realizing that substantial progress can be made when government helps rather than hinders our recovery.
But there is so much more to be done. We need to reform our tax system, particularly for those who are retiring and on fixed incomes. We need to ensure that people aren’t driven out of their homes because of high property taxes they can’t afford. We need to spend less time worrying about social progress and more time ensuring that life in Vermont remains viable and fulfilling. Government can’t do it all, of course, but once we commit ourselves to addressing our fundamental problems first — drugs, housing, taxes — we’ll find a reason to hope.
STATE REP BENNINGTON-3 (Shaftsbury, Sunderland, Glastenbury)
Rep. David Durfee of Shaftsbury, Democrat
Most of us, if we haven’t been directly affected by the opioid epidemic, know someone who has been. This decades-old public health crisis has become even more visible with the increased use of fentanyl, and overdose deaths hit a record number in 2021.
In recent years we have come to better understand the non-discriminating nature of addiction, with some reduction in stigma. With our local partners we have invested in prevention, treatment and recovery programs. But people with substance use disorder can’t access medically assisted treatment in our area, and instead have to travel to another county. I fully support expanding those services to Bennington, and moving towards the use of monitored overdose prevention sites.
Our mental health agencies and law enforcement are both stretched thin and understaffed. This past year the Legislature took initial steps to address this by funding retention bonuses and increasing wage reimbursements to UCS and its sister agencies, and by shoring up the pension system that supports state troopers.
The current housing shortage is driven by several factors, including legacy policies that protect the state from rampant development. We now need to be deliberate about encouraging cost-effective (and more climate-resilient) development in our downtowns and village centers.I support continuing to fund new or upgraded infrastructure projects (e.g. water and sewage treatment plants) in our downtowns, promoting zoning that encourages denser housing development, and fully funding existing tax-credit programs that support affordable housing construction.
Economic development requires investment in a skilled labor force. While Vermont has historically ranked near the bottom in state support for higher education, the Legislature has recently increased funding for UVM and the Vermont State College system (including CCV). Those institutions have meanwhile frozen or lowered tuition, and in the case of the new Vermont State University, reduced it for next year by 15 percent.
To be sure, not all 21st century jobs require a college degree. We must provide adequate funding for our career and technical centers, like Southwest Tech, and ensure that students have access to programs that prepare them for critical occupations in construction, healthcare, and criminal justice, as well as careers like forestry that support Vermont’s working landscape.
A contributing factor to the workforce shortage is the difficulty that parents have in finding high-quality, affordable childcare. With the pandemic laying bare this connection, there is an emerging consensus that addressing Vermont’s childcare shortage needs to be a top priority. In the last session the Legislature expanded eligibility for the Childcare Financial Assistance Program, increased reimbursements to childcare providers, and made additional investments to attract new people to become caregivers, including tuition-free classes and loan forgiveness programs. The Legislature is due to receive a report later this year outlining recommendations for funding further investments that will fairly compensate childcare workers while limiting the amount a family pays based on its income. With the backing of working Vermont families and the businesses that employ them, this is a non-partisan issue that I look forward to supporting.