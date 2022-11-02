Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Rep. Michael Nigro, Democrat, Bennington District 5 (Pownal, Bennington)
In the past several sessions, the Legislature has appropriately focused much of its response to the opioid epidemic on treatment and prevention. Moving forward the Legislature needs to shift more focus to ensuring law enforcement have the resources and support to combat the flow of opioids. Our police have bravely stood on the front lines of this crisis, and recent, large drug raids show their commitment to making Bennington safe. Yet, constituents frequently raise concerns about seeing repeat offenders free in the community on bail or following plea deals. Many factors complicate the prosecution of those selling or supplying these drugs: opioids come to Vermont from outside the state, they are sometimes transported by juveniles, and many of those dealing drugs are themselves struggling with mental health and/or substance use disorders. There is clearly a balance to be struck between providing help to offenders in need of treatment and protecting the community from repeat and serious offenders. Today, we need to ensure that police have the tools and support they need from the Legislature and courts. [As I submit this, news has broken about a murder in Bennington. Although it is too early to know if there is a connection to opioids, this terrible development only deepens my appreciation for the challenges our police face and increases my resolve to listen to and respond to the needs of law enforcement.]
The Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, on which I sit, spent much of the 2022 legislative session focused on the workforce shortage. In Act S.11, numerous funds and programs were devoted to educating, training, and retaining Vermonters. While providing opportunities for training and education are important, Vermont cannot not solve its workforce issues with a stagnant or shrinking population. While there is wide agreement that Vermont needs to attract more workers, there is disagreement on how to do so. Some advocate for programs to attract workers to the state, such as funds for marketing, payments to workers who relocate to Vermont, and programs to help attract new Vermonters.
While there is a place for these programs (I have seen the benefit of our chamber’s Stay-to-Stay program), I believe the work we do to create vibrant, healthy downtowns and make Vermont an attractive place to live plays a bigger role in attracting people to this state. Infrastructure investments that help towns revitalize dilapidated buildings and create new housing help create the kinds of communities that attract new residents. Lack of housing is a particular barrier to attracting workforce, and it is encouraging to several significant new housing projects currently proposed in Bennington. Strengthening Vermont’s Childcare system, a current focus of the Legislature, will also make Vermont a worker-friendly state.
A further focus of mine is ensuring that the impact on small businesses is considered in the drafting of legislation. In doing important work to protect workers and consumers, there are times that the voices of small business owners are lost in Montpelier. I will continue to be a bring a recognition of the importance of small businesses to the work we do.