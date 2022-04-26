BENNINGTON — The Bennington Coalition for the Homeless shelter staff will review security at the facility after a brutal attack on one of its residents on Friday.
Staff members and residents were shaken up after the attack, but things are starting to get back to normal.
“I was a little more anxious coming to work Monday morning,” said Chole Viner Collins, director of the Bennington Coalition for the Homeless, told the Banner on Tuesday. "I’m very grateful that no one was seriously injured in the attack, and that, fortunately, this was a one-off for the shelter when it comes to this kind of violence."
Collins essentially stopped a brutal attack at the shelter, physically pushing Joshua McMahon — who was allegedly trying to slit the throat of a shelter resident — off the victim and ordering McMahon to leave the building.
“I didn’t see the knife when I first pushed him, but when I got closer, he turned. That’s when I saw it," she said. "I was definitely scared, but I didn’t really think right then. I acted.”
McMahon got up after being pushed by Collins and walked out of the shelter. McMahon, 43, of Manchester, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday on attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The attempted murder charge carries a life sentence with a presumptive minimum term of 20 years. The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years.
When asked about any previous violence at the shelter on Main Street, Collins couldn’t think of any.
“We haven’t had any violent issues, at least since I’ve been here for the last year, and it's definitely not in the normal here,” she said. “Anyone who serves the homeless population deals with mental health and substance abuse on a daily basis. When you’re dealing with both of those issues as frequently as we do, it’s not surprising that occasionally something might happen, but not to this level.”
Collins said the organization will review any security concerns going forward. But, she added, "I don’t think any amount of security would have prevented this. We had video cameras set up already. He ran in after one of our residents. There really was no time to lock doors in that moment, but we are going to look at everything we have and make a determination if upgrades are needed going forward.”
Collins called this kind of incident “highly abnormal” from anything she’s experienced.
“I can’t speak for the 20-some years of the shelter’s history, but nothing like this has happened since I’ve been here," she said. "I worked in a shelter that housed over a hundred individuals at my last job, and I’ve never had to break up anything like this, even with all those people.”
The Bennington shelter can house 16 individuals, men and women, though all of the residents are currently male.
Collins thanked the Bennington Police for their professionalism after the attack.
“BPD did an excellent job. We had multiple officers here; all had recently undergone mental health training. It was a very positive interaction. They took it very seriously and took the time to make sure that my staff and myself felt safe. They are now doing drive-by visits at night. They have been amazing,” Collins said.