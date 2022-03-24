BENNINGTON — Bennington and Shaftsbury have joined other county towns in displaying support for Ukrainians facing an invasion by Russian forces.
In Bennington, a large flag of Ukraine is now displayed at the town offices on South Street. In addition, the Select Board has approved the display of a sign saying Support Ukraine, with Ukrainian flag colors, on the office lawn.
The 15-by-15 inch sign was prepared by Kathy Cichanowski. It was unanimously approved March 14 by the board under provisions of the town’s policy for public displays.
As for the flag now at the town offices, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said he and Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks “were talking about flying the Ukrainian flag at our homes, and it occurred to me that we could do the same here at the office. I spoke to [Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins] who agreed, and the town purchased the flag. We decided to fly it as it is because it would have a greater visual impact.”
In Shaftsbury, the Select Board voted this week to approve a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was signed by a number of residents.
Carl Korman presented the statement to the board, calling for visible support for the people of Ukraine and asking the board to submit a resolution to the Ukrainian embassy. He also asked the town to establish a voluntary donation venue, with donations to go to a formal relief agency.
The board voted 4-1 in favor, with member Joe Barber opposed.
Town Administrator David Kiernan told the board he will explore how a donation site might be set up.
“We have not set up for donations yet,” Kiernan said Thursday in an email. “If we are able to, the donations would likely go through our online Municipay system.”
The resolution, which is posted on the town website, states that the Select Board “condemns in the strongest terms the illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine, by the nation of Russia;” that the board expresses support for the people of Ukraine, and that the board “encourages all the people of Shaftsbury, Vermont, to express their personal support for the people and government of Ukraine in whatever legal and appropriate manner they may so wish.”