BENNINGTON — The Select Board has approved an overall 2021 property tax rate of $1.2705 per $100 of property valuation.
The rate, which is based on the budgets approved in the spring by voters, represents an increase in the rate of 2.81 cents per $100 in valuation. That’s a 2.26 percent increase over the 2020 rate.
The board voted unanimously to approve the rate Monday after a presentation by Town Manager Stuart Hurd. He broke down the new rate as $0.7862 for the general fund, up by $0.0322 from last year; $0.4010 for the highway fund, a decrease of $0.0032; and $0.0833 for the fire fund, a decrease of $0.0009.
The general fund is assessed on all properties in Bennington, Old Bennington and North Bennington, Hurd said.
The highway fund, he said, is assessed on all properties outside the villages of Old Bennington and North Bennington. The fire fund is assessed on properties within the former village of Bennington and Old Bennington, excluding North Bennington and properties in the Bennington Rural Fire District No. 1.
The budget, which covers July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, requires $12,222,866 to be raised through local taxes, according to figures presented by the town manager.
That breaks down to $8,087,410 for the general fund, $3,712,660 for the highway fund and $340,770 for the fire fund.
The overall Bennington budget totals $14,275,440, reflecting revenue or grants to the town in addition to the property tax revenue.
Town Assessor John Antognioni said the taxable property Grand List for 2021 was up by 1.01 percent over 2020.
The totals, he said, were $1,028,700,000 in grand list value for 2021, compared to $1,019,600,000 for last year.
The tax rate is calculated using the amount to be raised through taxes and the grand list figure.