BENNINGTON — About 40 community members attended the Pizza Party/Ice Cream Social at the Bennington Senior Center on Wednesday. The event featured a performance by Hale Mountain Band, a bluegrass band based in southern Vermont.
This year, the Senior Center at 124 Pleasant St. teamed up with Bennington County Meals on Wheels to add pizza to its annual Ice Cream Social. The event was suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think that made this year so much more special and fun," Carrie Fabricius, program director of the Bennington Senior Center, said. "People felt they were finally able to get out, do something and see other people."
The Better Bennington Corp. also co-sponsored the event.