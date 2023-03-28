BENNINGTON — The Select Board bid farewell Monday to out-going member Bruce Lee-Clark, who did not seek reelection to a new term.
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins offered Lee-Clark “a heartfelt thank you,” saying he has been “an amazingly engaged, impactful Select Board member.”
Jenkins cited his efforts in drafting revised Police Department policies and other work in the town’s ongoing community policing efforts, which included establishment of the Community Policing Advisory Review Board.
She also lauded Lee-Clark’s “endless drumbeat of ‘Go vote!’”
MOTION MASTER
“I don’t know how we’re going to do business, because none of us can make motions like you make motions,” quipped Vice Chairwoman Jeanne Conner. “So we’re going to have to have a class or give us a quick tutorial. I don’t even consider making a motion any more; there is no reason to.”
She added, “So suddenly we are going to have to be back in the saddle again to make motions.”
“I’ll be watching,” Lee-Clark said, prompting a laugh.
Lee-Clark, an attorney who taught pre-law courses for many years at the career development center, often was asked for advice on how to phrase a motion to put before the board for a vote.
“I’ll miss you, Bruce,” said Jim Carroll. “You were always a great sounding board for me, and I could call you, and you’d give me a frank assessment of my harebrained idea.”
But the board “is not saying goodbye; we will see you,” Carroll added. “Until then, I’ll say, ‘See ya later.’”
“It was an honor to serve with you,” said Tom Haley. “Your dedication to making the town of Bennington a better place is an example I hope all of us will follow.”
Sarah Perrin said, “As is my style, I’ll thank Bruce personally, out of session.”
“I just want to say, thank you for your service, and I feel fortunate being on the board while you’ve been here,” said Gary Corey.
‘HONOR TO SERVE’
“It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to serve this board,” Lee-Clark said, adding, “I have two things I want to say about it.
“One,” he said, his voice hesitating with emotion, “is it seems to me that we sometimes, or all too often, don’t see what a wonderful place this is. We don’t see that. And we don’t say it to each other. Particularly those of us who have been here longer — I find that the newcomers see it more. But may I just say, let’s just try to do better on that.”
Secondly, he said, “I chose not to run because I thought there would be wonderful people with new voices and new vision wanting to run for this board, and I was correct. And I feel good about that.”
Lee-Clark also took one more shot at urging residents to get out the vote.
“One thing I still do not feel good about — and I will continue to beat that drum — is we cannot continue to operate a town where only 2,000 out of 9,500 [registered voters] vote. We have to do better than that.”
Lee-Clark will be replaced by newly elected member Edward Woods when the board reorganizes in April for the coming year.
Appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2019, Lee-Clark subsequently went on to win a three-year term, which ended this spring.
He retired in 2018 after 22 years of teaching at the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center.
Lee-Clark also served for six years as president of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services board when it became a separate entity from the Interfaith Council.