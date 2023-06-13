BENNINGTON — The solar developer who has failed for a decade to gain permits for projects on Apple Hill heard a familiar answer Monday from the Select Board – no, nyet, nein, non; thanks but no thanks.
That was the board’s unanimous response, even though Allco Renewable Energy LTD. had publicly offered $450,000 to the town if officials would support the project through the permitting process before the state Public Utility Commission.
Project manager Rodney Galton and others representing the developer provided a powerpoint presentation that described a revised Chelsea Solar site plan with a smaller footprint and changes to improve natural screening and hide the solar panels from view off-site.
They also detailed the $450,000 offer, which would come from a newly increased federal tax credit the company intends to seek and would pass through to the town once the project is permitted.
But speaking afterward, several of the nearly two dozen members of the Apple Hill Homeowners Association and other staunch local opponents urged rejection of the proposal, several times applauding points made by opposition speakers.
DECADE-LONG BATTLE
Lora Block, who spoke on behalf of the association, noted that “we have fought this for 10 years,” along with other opponents, “and we won every time before the PUC and the Supreme Court.”
Nevertheless, she said, the developer has continued to appeal permit denials and tweak the project design in an attempt to win PUC approval.
Block added that the homeowner group earlier this year had “voted unanimously not to accept” a similar cash offer from the developer if they would drop their opposition and work to convince the town to do the same.
“I hope and assume that the town will not fall for this offer, just as our members did not,” she said.
SECOND OFFER
Another $450,000 also was offered to the town if the company’s proposed Apple Hill Solar project were to eventually be approved as well.
Both 2-megawatt capacity projects have been rejected more than once for required certificate of public good permits from the PUC, and in appeals of commission decisions to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The Apple Hill Solar project currently is the focus of an appeal before the court, with a decision said to be pending.
Michael Melone, vice president and general counsel with Allco Renewable Energy, who proposed the revised Chelsea plan in October, could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
SCENIC AREA
Permit rejections by the PUC have focused largely on the contentions of neighbors and other residents that the solar arrays would harm a scenic viewshed that is important to Bennington and to the local tourism industry.
The solar arrays are proposed for nearby sites on the Apple Hill hillside east of Route 7 as it climbs north toward Shaftsbury.
In its newest proposal, the company said it would leave additional natural screening in place facing Route 7 and excavate areas of the site to lower one edge by about 18 feet while adding soil to a low section, with the goal of screening the panels from view.
‘PREFERRED’ SITES
Although the site is not within areas of town considered preferred for solar development in the town energy plan, the developer was attempting to fit the project under a section that allows other sites to be determined preferred if the facility can be naturally screened.
The Planning Commission, however, recommended last fall that the Select Board not determine that the Chelsea site meets those requirements.
The Select Board is the party expected to offer comment before the PUC on behalf of the town, and a petition was filed June 7 for the town to become a formal intervenor in the Chelsea permitting process.
In the current iteration, Allco offered a revised site plan for its Chelsea project in an effort to make it fit the definition of a “preferred site” for solar projects in the town’s energy plan. But after two meetings on the proposal, the Planning Commission recommended that the Select Board not accept Allco’s contention.
‘IMPOSSIBLE TO HIDE’
Among other speakers Monday, Maru Leon, owner of Mount Anthony County Club and an intervenor in the permitting process, said of the Chelsea plan that “it would be impossible to hide” the solar array from the golf course and other areas in town, and that would negatively affect the scenic view and the town.
Referring to project view simulations prepared for the powerpoint presentation, state Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, told board members, “I think one of the key words that you should have been listening to this evening was simulation.”
Morrissey said of the images, “Why were they not real pictures? That says a lot. Simulations are altered to provide a certain showing of what someone wants. I hope you keep that in mind.”
Prior to the board vote, former board member Bruce Lee-Clark said he favors renewable energy and supports the town plan, but “this is the wrong project, in the wrong location, and for 10 years it has been the wrong time.”
POWER CONTRACT
Block and others have said they believe Allco keeps trying to build on Apple Hill, despite the rejections, because the firm’s original contract to sell the power generated to utilities was for a much higher per-kilowatt rate than solar power contracts obtained in recent years.
Going to another location in a preferred area would require beginning the project application process anew and a new power-purchasing agreement.
Allco tried in 2022 to shift the two Apple Hill projects to a parcel off Burgess Road but still retain the original project details and power-purchase agreement, but the PUC rejected the unprecedented request.
In the company’s presentation Monday, Galton said the area to be cleared for the Chelsea project would be 9.54 acres with the solar panels taking up less than five acres.
In addition to leaving a wider area of natural screening in place, the revised plan calls for lowering the site through regrading on the north side and adding fill to other areas to reduce the visual impacts.
The company also hired aesthetics consultants to advise on the new design, which has been submitted to the PUC in an application seeking permit approval.