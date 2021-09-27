BENNINGTON — The Select Board has approved a new agreement for the sale of Morgan Spring water that includes a higher per-gallon rate than a prior deal and $500,000 in upfront money to relocate a truck fill-up facility away from residential areas.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd presented the agreement to the board Monday, providing details of a contract with Primo Water North America that has been under negotiation for months. The board vote was unanimous.
The contract calls for Primo Water to help finance relocation of the site for truck fill-ups from near the Recreation Center tennis courts to a .64-acre lot across from Jon E. Suds laundromat at 748 Main St., or Route 9.
The town had been looking for several years at other options for tanker-truck fill-ups in light of complaints from Bradford Street residents.
Complaints focused on the large vehicles entering and exiting the loading site, where they are forced to back in from Bradford. The new location is expected to have more room for vehicles and allow a second truck to park while waiting for access to the water connection.
According to the agreement with Primo Water, the new loading station would be capable of filling a 7,000-gallon tanker within 22 minutes.
Hurd said construction of the new facility is expected to take about six months.
It will be restricted to operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Another restriction calls for trucks to enter town off Route 279 via Route 9 and approach the loading site from the east side of town; no trucks will be allowed to park on town streets.
PROVIDING $500,000
Hurd said the agreement calls for Primo Water to pre-purchase water to provide the town with $500,000, which will go toward the relocation of the access site for trucks away from Bradford and Gage streets.
The company would receive Morgan Spring water at the current price of $0.0095 per gallon for the first five years of the agreement, Hurd said, but that cost would move up to $0.015 per gallon afterward.
There is also an annual 3 percent price escalator clause in the contract that will kick in after five years.
The total cost of the new pumping facility, Hurd said, is estimated at $670,000, and the balance of $170,000 will be covered through town reserve funds.
The contractor for the water line to the new site and a new, more powerful pumping facility will be Casella Construction. Work is expected to begin immediately.
FIVE-YEAR RENEWALS
The Primo Water agreement would include three renewal periods of five years each, but the discounted rate would end after the first five years. The company would have priority but not exclusive access among vendors to the spring water for the initial five-year period.
The agreement also sets a minimum water draw from Morgan Spring of five million gallons a year and a maximum of 15 million gallons annually.
Primo Water would pay the $500,000 pre-purchase amount in two $250,000 installments to the town in January and February next year.
Morgan Spring is the town’s backup water supply, after Bolles Brook in Woodford.
The Morgan Spring yield has been estimated at 1,500 gallons per minute.