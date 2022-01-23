BENNINGTON – The Select Board has a packed agenda for its Monday meeting, which includes discussion of proposed uses for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the annual town meeting warning, a presentation by the Bennington Police Department and a periodic review of the board’s masking policy to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Discussion of the expected $3.9 million in funding through the federal ARPA program will include a consultant’s recommendations for use of the funds and any further grants that might be leverage for town projects, as well as citizen suggestions for the money.
Suggestions were sought by the board through Friday with a question box on the town’s website. The board is expected to approve a preliminary plan for use of the funding over the next few years.
The consultants, White + Burke Real Estate Advisors, of Burlington, prepared a report for the town on allowed uses for the ARPA funds and ranked both community and town infrastructure projects for the board to consider, putting an emphasis on projects that are “shovel ready,” and which could be undertaken within the ARPA spending guidelines.
ANNUAL WARNING
The board is expected to discuss and likely sign the 2022 town meeting and election warning on Monday.
That includes a proposed $14,718,930 overall town budget, 13 ballot requests to be voted on separately, and an election ballot that includes races for three open select board seats, and the town moderator and town treasurer positions.
The deadline for registering with clerks to get on the town or school ballots for the March 1 election is Jan. 24.
The annual town floor meeting is set for Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, immediately following the local school floor meetings.
The town budget calls for a total tax levy of $12,724,500, with an estimated tax rate increase, based on the current grand list, of $0.0660 per $100 of property valuation.
Also during the Monday meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse, police officials are expected to discuss ongoing efforts to implement community policing policies.
Also listed on the agenda is a review of the current policy on masking in public indoor settings, which is being revisited at each board meeting for possible revisions. The policy of “strongly recommending” face coverings was adopted in mid-December and will expire after 45 days unless extended by the board.
And the board will discuss ideas for implementing the town vision statement.