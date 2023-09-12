BENNINGTON — A detailed agreement for redevelopment of the historic former Bennington High School building won approval Monday from the Select Board, following an updated presentation from town staff members.
The board voted 6-0, with Sarah Perrin absent, to authorize Town Manager Stuart Hurd to sign the development agreement with Hale Resources, LLC, which will partner with the town on the project.
The plan is to create 39 housing units and space for recreation, senior programming and other activities in the imposing 100,000-square-foot structure at 650 Main St., commonly called Benn Hi.
The full agreement and other information about the project is posted on a Benn Hi project page on the town website.
LONG PROCESS
Planning for the estimated $29 million redevelopment, including nailing down the complex financing details, will continue, with another project update before the board expected within 120 days, officials said.
Prior to the vote during the sixth public review of the proposal, board member Ed Woods noted that the vacated former school was an issue when he arrived in town to become publisher of the Bennington Banner.
The headlines back then were about what should be done with the old school, Woods said, adding, “We are sitting here, 19 years later with a solid plan.”
The 110-year-old school was added to over the years as it became a junior high for a time before closing in 2003. It was built in 1913 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
POTENTIAL CLOUD
There could be a cloud on the project horizon, however, as two residents say they’ve launched a petition drive to place a question on a townwide ballot on one aspect of the project agreement.
Mike Bethel and Nancy White said the petition targets the proposed transfer of the town-owned Senior Center building on Pleasant Street to Christopher Gilbert, the private owner of the former school, as part of a sale to Hale Resources.
The redevelopment proposal is to create a new, much larger space for senior programming in the former high school, along with space for recreation activities, including in the former gymnasium; space for the Meals on Wheels program and a child care center for up to 104 children.
The petition would require the signatures of nearly 500 town voters by the end of September to place a question on a town meeting ballot, Bethel told board members during the public comment session Monday.
He said the petition is in some stores and he is planning a display ad in the Banner, as well.
White said during the meeting that she is asking for volunteers to distribute copies of the petition to gather voter signatures, which she said are due by Sept. 29.
She said they want townspeople to have a voice on whether to sell the Pleasant Street center building.
‘WON’T STOP PROJECT’
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Tuesday that a petition drive “will not stop progress on this project. Should it be successful, it will force a town vote. If the vote prohibits the sale of 124 Pleasant Street, I am certain that other avenues forward will be thoroughly explored before any decision to end the project is made. This project is far too valuable to the Town and its residents to simply cave in to the negative voices.”
Assistant Town Manager Dan Monks, who updated the board Monday with Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti, said the purchase by Hale Resources is “currently scheduled for on or before June 30, 2024.”
He added that transfer of the Senior Center building to Gilbert would be expected to take place by Dec. 31, 2025, with all senior programming by then relocated to the redeveloped school building.
The proposal is for the Senior Center building – estimated to be worth $400,000 – to be part of the sale of the former school complex by Gilbert to Hale Resources, which would then utilize historic preservation and new market economic development tax credits, grants, a low-interest loan, private investment, and $2 million from the town’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief funding to redevelop the building.
The town previously concluded a lease-purchase agreement with Gilbert, which it would transfer to Hale Resources to allow the private firm to complete a purchase.
Gilbert, a resident of Dorset and Red Hook, N.Y., bought the school property on 2.29 acres in 2020 for $146,000, after it had been largely vacant for more than a decade. He had sealed the building and performed other work prior to reaching the lease/sale agreement with the town.
If the Senior Center is transferred to him as part of the school sale, Gilbert is expected to redevelop the building for housing and or other uses, town officials have said, thereby returning it to the tax rolls.
The school building also would remain privately owned and subject to property taxes but with a higher assessed value.
FINANCING
Zak Hale, partner and CEO of the development and property management firm, said Monday that about 60 percent of the financing package from multiple sources is secured and they are “confident we can raise the rest.”
He said the project has generated a lot of interest and support, because of the affordable housing, historic preservation and other aspects of the plan.
Hale added that the project would create 24 new jobs, 17 of which would be retained.
Monks said Hale Resources would assume the risk of acquiring financing and redeveloping the entire structure into both market rate and affordable housing units in about 70 percent of the building, and redeveloping the approximately 30 percent of space designated for town recreation, senior programming and other municipal uses.
The town would have a long-term, renewable lease on its space, officials reiterated Monday, and Hale would be the owner and responsible for building-wide maintenance.
Architect images and plans prepared by Goldstone Architecture show that much of the housing will be located in the older section of the school.
Drawings, renderings and current and projected overhead views of the property can be found in the slideshow presented Monday, which is posted on the Benn Hi project page on the town website – under Project Document List to the left of the page.
Floor plans, side views, interior images of the proposed apartments, and a layout of parking spaces – along with a breakdown of the proposed financing package – also can be found in the slideshow presented by Barsotti and Monks at the meeting.