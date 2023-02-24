BENNINGTON — The town of Bennington is reaching out to residents to find out what changes, if any, they want to see at the town-owned forest called the Y Woods.
The 30-acre parcel sits on the south end of town adjacent to the Park Lawn Cemetery on Route 7, with access available from Morgan Street. It is generally used for recreation, said Jonah Spivak, communications coordinator for the town. Spivak said it's also a "living laboratory" for forestry students at Southwest Tech.
"It’s kind of lovely woods," Spivak said Friday, adding that it's not one of the more widely used trails in Bennington. "People are certainly using it for walking, hiking and birdwatching.
"It does show up on the town trail map," he added. "It's not unknown, it’s just under-known."
He said the property is in need of a management plan, which would look at issues including the reduction of invasive species, recreational uses, implementation of forest management activities, the improvement of public access and continued use as an outdoor classroom.
A public meeting is scheduled for March 9 at 4 p.m. to hear from the community and gather input for the plan. The meeting will be held at the multipurpose room on the third floor at the Fire Facility on River Street.
The town — specifically DPW Director RJ Joly, who raised the need for a management plan, and the Department of Public Works — is working with the Southwest Tech Forestry Program and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation’s Bennington County Forester. County forester Cory Creagan and Southwest Tech forestry instructor Eric Bishop will attend the public meeting and provide information about the current state of the property. They will also solicit feedback from the community on goals for the parcel.
The meeting will be recorded by CAT-TV and the video will be made available online, along with the ability for citizens to comment, to accommodate those unable to attend the meeting in person, the town said.
The Southwest Tech Forestry program, in consultation with the county forester, will then develop a draft forest management plan that will be presented to the community for review and comment at a future public meeting, probably in the fall.
Spivak gave a history of the property in a news release. He said the Y Woods was originally owned by the local YMCA, and back in the 1960s was used as a camp for local kids. Student involvement at the Y Woods goes as far back as 1966, when students helped build structures related to the summer camp program. Today, students from the Southwest Tech forestry program continue to use the forest as a "living classroom” to practice techniques ranging from safety practices to forest management, equipment maintenance and use, tree identification and logging practices, the release said.
The Y Woods was sold to the town in 1972 after the closing of the local YMCA. The purchase cost of $30,800 was primarily funded by a combination of federal and state grants totaling $26,180. The remaining $4,620 was raised through donations from local citizens and the Bennington Rotary club.
Since its purchase by the town, the land has reverted to a mostly natural state. The only “official” use of the land over the years has been as an outdoor classroom for students learning about forestry.
Spivak noted in the news release that in the early 2000s, an effort was made to develop trails by local residents. Some of these efforts were frustrated when trails they worked on, which went through a portion of the woods owned by the Park Lawn Cemetery, were disrupted by logging. The logging was not done on town property, but the visual effect of the work impacted the Y Woods as a whole and discouraged local residents, Spivak said. That type of logging will not be part of the town's plan, Spivak predicted Friday.
The town and its partners on this project are hoping residents weigh in as the management plan envisions "a new future" for this piece of municipal land.
Anyone unable to attend the in-person meeting on March 9 is encouraged to view it and comment via the town website at BenningtonVT.org.