BENNINGTON — Bennington Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who robbed the Subway sandwich shop on North Street on Saturday night. The woman claimed to have a firearm at the time of the incident.
According to police, the young woman was caught robbing the shop on video sometime before 10 p.m. She was reported to be a white female, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a stocky build and brown hair. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white face mask and a green camouflage backpack.
Bennington Police investigators were told the suspect fled Subway on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators also observed two unknown males inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery on surveillance footage.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Bennington Police Department is attempting to identify these individuals and the female suspect. Anyone with information on this robbery or might know who the individuals involved are should contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.
The Banner has reported on at least four robberies of the Bennington Subway since 2016. Three of those robberies occurred over a two-week period in 2019.